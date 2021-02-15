Modded C7 Corvette ZR1 Drag Races 1,000+ HP Hellcat, Loser Gets Crushed

It’s ironic that two cars as different as the C7 Corvette ZR1 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat should ever meet in a straight-line battle. The last thing FCA ever envisioned for its Hellcat models was for them to take on track-focused machines like the ZR1 Corvette, which in turn is more of a driver’s car, as opposed to a drag strip brawler.

6 photos