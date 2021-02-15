Modded C7 Corvette ZR1 Drag Races 1,000+ HP Hellcat, Loser Gets Crushed

It’s ironic that two cars as different as the C7 Corvette ZR1 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat should ever meet in a straight-line battle. The last thing FCA ever envisioned for its Hellcat models was for them to take on track-focused machines like the ZR1 Corvette, which in turn is more of a driver’s car, as opposed to a drag strip brawler.
Everything from the mechanical setup to the aerodynamics is different between the two. Oh, and let’s not forget the weight difference, which is substantial. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat weighs 4,469 lbs (2,027 kg), while the Corvette ZR1 C7 carries around a lot less mass, at 3,560 lbs (1,615 kg). What’s funny is that the ZR1 is actually the heaviest of the C7 Corvettes, but that’s beside the point.
In the end, fast is fast, and when you’ve got crazy amounts of horsepower being sent to the road, you’re likely to end up with a really good drag race.
Now, let’s talk about these two particular cars because neither of them went into battle relying just on what their makers deemed fit to bestow upon them. A stock ZR1 C7 Vette packs a supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8, sending out 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque. Those are ridiculous numbers in a car that weighs so much less than the Challenger Hellcat – and is more powerful, mind you.
Meanwhile, the Dodge has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of its own, good for 707 hp (716 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque out the gate. There isn’t a medium on earth where the Challenger Hellcat should be able to succeed in a pull against the Corvette ZR1.
That said, according to this video, the Hellcat in question features a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger, which should easily feed its user 1,000+ hp at the wheels (1,200+ hp crank), to go with more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque (1,354 Nm), based on configuration.
As for the FBO-modded ZR1, it’s hard to say exactly how much horsepower it has, but it’s got to be at least 800+ whp, as some people have suggested in the comments section. Don’t think so? Just look at what happens in the race.
