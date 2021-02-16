Audi R8 V10 Plus Driver Sacrifices Car to Charger Hellcat FBO With Grim Results

When Audi came out with the second-generation R8 supercar, the V10 Plus model (since replaced by the Performance) stood as the carmaker’s ultimate creation, able to hold its own against any of its direct rivals, such as the Porsche 911 Turbo, Ferrari 458 or its sister car, the Lamborghini Huracan.
Built between 2015 and 2018, the second-gen R8 V10 Plus is powered by a 5.2-liter FSI V8 unit, producing 602 hp (610 PS) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. It needs roughly 3 seconds flat in order to hit 60 mph (96 kph), while 62 mph (100 kph) is handled in 3.2 seconds. It also has quattro all-wheel drive (rear-biased) and a standard seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox.
After 2018, Audi decided to rename the Plus specification into 'Performance', while also boosting power output by 10 hp, coupled with a few other upgrades. The top speed remained unchanged, at 205 mph (330 kph).
The V10 Plus you’re about to watch in the video below is said to be stock with the exception of a Fabspeed exhaust system, which adds another extra 10 or so hp according to the tuner. It basically turns the V10 Plus into a V10 Performance, at least on paper.
Thing is, when you’re dealing with full bolt-on Hellcats, whatever stock supercar you’re in would better be at the very top of its food chain, otherwise it will stand very little chance unless you’re racing off the line over a relatively short distance.
This particular Hellcat is a Charger, and it puts down more horsepower at the wheels than the Audi does at the crank. Like, a lot more. We’ve seen this car before, and its owner claims that it has 830 rwhp, so just under 1,000 hp at the crank.
If this were a standstill race, it might have been close, or at least nobody would have gotten trounced. But giving that Hellcat room to “breathe” on the open road was a mistake from a competitive standpoint.
