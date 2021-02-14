Porsche Taycan Turbo S and 911 Turbo S Drag Race, Audi RS6 Gets Obliterated

Does losing a drag race in your brand new German car scare you? Then watch this video, because it reveals the state of things. You've got the first serious EV outside of Tesla, the supercar-slaying 911 Turbo S and a decent V8 powerhouse from Audi.
Motorsport Magazine recently organized this 3-way shootout. It might seem pointless, a foregone conclusion, but the cars cost similar money and attract a certain type of car fan who's into the top German performance available. And he might not know which of these cars deserves his money.
Of the three, the Audi RS6 is obviously going to be the slowest. It's got the biggest engine here, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developed with Porsche. However, at just 592 horsepower, it's also the least powerful. We've also seen that its reactions can be a little slow in a drag race.
So the big question is: does the Taycan have what it takes to go up against the 911? Both models wear the Turbo S badge, but only the sports car has an actual turbocharging system. Meanwhile, the EV relies on two electric motors to deliver about 750 horsepower, but only during short bursts of acceleration. Tipping the scales at 2,349 kilograms (5,179 pounds), the top-spec Taycan is actually a little heavier than the RS6, according to European specs (2209 kg or 4,870 lbs).
And when it comes to the scales, the 911 Turbo S has an obvious advantage at 1,655 kg (3,649 lbs). Also, Porsche charges more for this model, so it's probably considered the true flagship of the company. It would be a shame if it lost here, and it doesn't. Once the flag drops, the RS6 is left behind, as the Taycan begins to lose ground slowly to its flat-six stablemate. This result falls in line with what we saw during Carwow's drag race released in July 2020.
