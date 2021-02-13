Dodge Demon Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Obliteration and Excuses Follow

The old Top Gear crew isn't around to make fun of pointlessly powerful American cars, so Carwow decided to continue the tradition. This weekend, they put a Dodge Challenger Demon against a Porsche 911 Turbo S without having a real drag strip at their disposal. The results were exactly what you'd expect.
The Dodge Demon is America's most muscular car, so powerful and wild that you can hardly believe it's legal. We've seen dozens of drag races featuring this speed machine and know it's fast, but it does require an experienced owner and ideal traction conditions to make use of its power.
And while Mat Watson does drag races all the time, the Demon is a pretty rare sight in Britain. In fact, we've never seen one in action there. In addition, this is a runway, which hardly offers the ideal traction for the rear tires of the Dodge.
Making matters worse, the rival model is kind of a hero car for Carwow. The Porsche 911 Turbo S has won every drag race against a stock model. While the 650 horsepower it produces seems low in comparison to the 800+ hp of the Demon, all of it is delivered quickly and efficiently. Both drivers appear to know what will happen even before the race starts, as Mat jokingly excuses himself by saying "it's cold, it's wet and I didn't sleep very well last night."
But the destruction is way worse than expected. While the 911 launches with total precision, the Demon pulls a "tank slapper", so a massive gap is created over the quarter-mile drag race. Besides the performance gap, it's shocking just how close a Demon is in terms of price to the German supercar once it's imported into the UK. But I suppose it does come with a chunky slice of the American dream which buyers are after.
Of course, we do understand why Dodge fans are going to hate this outcome. At a drag strip, the Demon has posted times of under 10 seconds, though that does require the use of 100 octane fuel which increases power output to 840 hp, and installation of drag specific skinny front tires and slicks in the rear. Meanwhile, a 2021 911 Turbo S is supposed to have a quarter-mile time of slightly more than 10 seconds.
