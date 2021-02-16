Skoda Caters to Electric Dynamism With the Introduction of Enyaq Sportline iV

The Czech automaker’s Sportline versions have always been popular with customers, bringing a touch of dynamism to regular versions without incurring the full financial penalty of upgrading to the high-performance RS variants. Now the Sportline moniker is looking to also establish a lucrative career in the EV segment.
Skoda has just revealed the Enyaq Sportline iV as the latest addition to the growing all-electric crossover range created in Mladá Boleslav. As per tradition, the new version will arrive with fresh styling details, larger wheels, new cabin equipment, and a sportier stance along with unmodified powertrains.
Thus, without trespassing into RS territory, Enyaq Sportline iV fans will be able to choose from three setups, leaving out the base Enyaq 50 iV model. The Sportline iV 60 comes with a single 132-kW (177 hp) electric motor driving the rear axle and a battery that’s good for 62 kWh (58 kWh net capacity) and a 400-km (249-mile) range, according to the WLTP cycle.
Next up come the 80 and 80x versions. Both have the larger 82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery pack on board, but there are significant performance differences aside from having a range of 520 km and 500 km (323/311 miles), respectively. That’s because the latter comes with two electric engines for a jump from 150 kW (201 hp) to 195 kW (261 hp) and from RWD to all-wheel drive.
As far as exterior modifications are concerned, the Enyaq Sportline iV will arrive at dealerships later this year sporting a gloss-black grille surround, full LED Matrix headlights, Sportline tags on the front fenders, as well as numerous blacked-out details (window frames, roof rails, and more).
That’s not all, because at the back, there’s also a sportier rear bumper with an integrated (and black) diffuser. On the sides, the body color-matching sills will be contrasted by the optional Betria 21-inch alloys. Moving inside, the newly created Design Selections have a special option for the Sportline model, with Skoda again choosing black as the dominant color. It’s in turn contrasted by the grey details and a faux-carbon trim for the dashboard.
The most obvious addition to the cabin will be the Sportline Design Selection-exclusive black sport seats with “Suedia” microfiber upholstery with grey touches. While it doesn’t feature any power enhancements, the Enyaq Sportline iV should feel sportier to drive thanks to the sports chassis, which makes the EV stick closer to the ground by 15/10 mm (0.59/0.39 in.) front and back.
