2022 Skoda Fabia Design Teaser Reveals VW Polo Proportions, Scala Influences

Gobbled up by the Volkswagen Group after Czechoslovakia returned to a liberal democracy through the Velvet Revolution, Skoda unveiled the Fabia in 1999 as the successor to the Felicia. Developed by the German automaker from the roofline to the very last nut and bolt, the supermini has always shared its chassis and oily bits with the Volkswagen Polo.
Facelifted for the 2019 model year, the Mk3 Fabia hatchback will be replaced this spring with a ground-up redesign based on the MQB-A0 modular transverse toolkit. This platform dates back to 2017, when the Mk6 started production, and it’s a well-sorted architecture in more than one way.
According to Skoda, the MQB-A0 has increased trunk volume by 50 liters, translating to 380 liters for the Mk4 Fabia. The Czech manufacturer also makes a case for more structural rigidity, improvements in passive safety, as well as “the option of installing numerous modern assistance systems.”
“Perfect for young families, recent graduates, or as a second car,” the Fabia won’t be offered with diesel options. Gasoline is the name of the game for the Czech automaker, which has also confirmed front-wheel drive, a manual transmission, and the optional seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.
As you can tell from the design teaser published by Skoda, the Fabia hatchback has grown a little in the right areas. The larger wheelbase and overall length, to be more precise, enable more room for the occupants and their luggage as well as a more compliant ride thanks to a smaller pitching angle.
As opposed to the SEAT Ibiza, which lost the wagon option when it transitioned to the MQB-A0 platform, the Fabia will soldier on with a family-oriented body style. The Scoutline, which is a not-so-rugged variant of the station wagon, won’t be discontinued either because it's selling pretty well.
Taking into consideration the pricing difference between the Rapid and the Scala that replaced it, the Fabia will shoot up as well because of the all-new underpinnings and more standard equipment. For future reference, the outgoing model is currently retailing at €14,160 (hatchback) and €14,860 (wagon) in Germany, which converts to $17,195 and $18,045 at current exchange rates.
