Audi e-tron Octavia Looks Like Four-Door Coupe Madness in This Rendering

What do you get if you combine the 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro with a Skoda Octavia RS? An unusually looking four-door coupe, which at first glance makes little sense but which helps some envision an all-electric future for the Czech automaker.
This Audi e-tron GT quattro Octavia RS is obviously the kind of mix that’ll never see daylight, not necessarily because the design itself is controversial, to say the least, but also because Skoda itself hasn’t yet reached the point where it can build a model similar to the e-tron GT.
After all, the all-new 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro is an early glimpse into the electric future, coming with an approach that paves the way for a new driving experience with zero emissions.
The e-tron GT, for example, comes with two electric motors developing 350 kW (476 PS) or 440 kW (598 PS), and these allow for a range of up to no less than 487 kilometers (302.6 miles). That’s impressive, to say the least, but at the same time, the German automaker didn’t want to ignore the sporty side of its four-door coupe either, so the e-tron GT quattro is capable of offering impressive figures in this regard too.
For example, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds, while the RS model reduces the time to no less than 3.3 seconds. As for the maximum speed, the standard model reaches 245 km/h (152 mph) while the RS can go as high as 250 km/h (155 mph) (both are electronically limited).
Needless to say, all this technology can’t come cheap, and this is another indication that the Skoda logo has no place on a car like this. The base price of the e-tron GT quattro is €99,800, while the RS version starts at €138,200, thus becoming one expensive piece of electric automotive madness.
After all, the all-new 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro is an early glimpse into the electric future, coming with an approach that paves the way for a new driving experience with zero emissions.
The e-tron GT, for example, comes with two electric motors developing 350 kW (476 PS) or 440 kW (598 PS), and these allow for a range of up to no less than 487 kilometers (302.6 miles). That’s impressive, to say the least, but at the same time, the German automaker didn’t want to ignore the sporty side of its four-door coupe either, so the e-tron GT quattro is capable of offering impressive figures in this regard too.
For example, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds, while the RS model reduces the time to no less than 3.3 seconds. As for the maximum speed, the standard model reaches 245 km/h (152 mph) while the RS can go as high as 250 km/h (155 mph) (both are electronically limited).
Needless to say, all this technology can’t come cheap, and this is another indication that the Skoda logo has no place on a car like this. The base price of the e-tron GT quattro is €99,800, while the RS version starts at €138,200, thus becoming one expensive piece of electric automotive madness.