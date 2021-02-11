Skoda Taps ABT Sportsline for Scala Edition S, Spiced-Up Compact Costs €33,790

Coming out as a major step forward in the compact hatchback realm for Skoda, the Rapid Spaceback-replacing Scala is just one side of the many new and (further) upscale facets of the Czech automaker’s current business strategy. It’s also an important representative of the brand’s styling direction and a model that should bring even more customers than its predecessor.
With the European compact segment being a major battlefield for just about every automaker that matters, it’s obvious one can’t just bring a model series and expect sales wonders without constant attention. Of course, limited-edition models are always at hand when it comes to reminding customers of one’s existence, and Skoda gladly adopts this approach.
Exclusivity is another way of securing interest, but the new Scala Edition S is reaching that desirable outcome in a slightly different way. Instead of just being limited to a specific production quota, it’s actually proposed by Skoda Deutschland solely for the Old Continent’s largest auto market.
And the company isn’t just throwing in a run-of-the-mill limited series. Instead, Skoda asked for assistance from tuning specialist ABT Sportsline for the creation of the Scala Edition S. Naturally, that involves both aesthetic touches and a performance increase, though its reworked 1.5 TSI is careful not to venture into Octavia RS territory and stops just shy of the 200-horsepower threshold.
Massaged by the ABT specialists, the TSI now makes 190 ps (188 hp) and 290 Nm (214 lb-ft) of torque. Still, that’s enough to give the small family car a power-to-weight ratio of just 7.1 kg/PS, and along with the newly tuned sports suspension, the Scala should make for a pretty agile compact hatchback.
Derived from the Scala Monte Carlo, the Edition S also wears lip and roof spoilers, has been treated to a diffuser, and the stock black design elements are complemented by a matching set of 18-inch alloys. The interior is subtly dressed up with black fabric sports seats, a leather-covered steering wheel, and stainless-steel pedals.
On sale from the middle of February at Skoda’s German dealerships, the Scala Edition S goes for exactly €33,790 (almost $41k at the current exchange rates) and is “initially” limited to just 500 units.
