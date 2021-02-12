2021 Chrysler Pacifica Gets Mopar-ized, Accessory List 85-Items Long

Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan is one of the most successful vehicles in its segment. In production since 2017 as the successor of the Chrysler Town & Country, it grew into becoming a force both for private use, and when it comes to fleets. It is also one of the preferred choices for the companies trying to develop autonomous cars.
But Chrysler can make the minivan even more appealing thanks to the hardware the guys over at Mopar can come up with. Sure, we’re not expecting engine upgrades and such, but a list of accessories 85-items long for whatever needs might arise is not to be ignored either.
The 2021 Pacifica has been around for a while now, coming for the new model year with things like all-wheel drive, a plug-in hybrid system, and a price that tag that kicks off at about $35,000. The minivan is available for order in over 10 variants, the most expensive of which being the Pinnacle AWD at $53,390. But that’s to get you started, as a simple pet kennel from Mopar, for instance, will set you back an extra $190.
The carmaker’s specialized division offers things that cover pretty much every need a family might have while on the road, from personal comfort to outdoor activities. We have foldable coolers, all-weather floor mats, and even a protector film for the van's screen. Carriers for skis, snowboards, and bikes are also provided, for prices ranging from $175 to $255.
“Mopar offers more than 85 quality-tested, factory-backed accessories across Chrysler brand’s award-winning minivan lineup,” said in a statement Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care.
“From roof racks to pet kennels, Mopar offers even more innovative storage options for the new, redesigned Chrysler Pacifica.”
You can have a look at all the Mopar accessories designed for the new Pacific at this link.
