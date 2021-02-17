2020 Ford Mustang GT 10-Speed Races Modded C5 Corvette, a Gap Is Born

It's no secret that the most recent incarnation of the Ford Mustang GT, with its Gen III Coyote and its ten-speed automatic, makes for a fantastic (drag) racing weapon. So, why would the owner of the 20-year-old Chevrolet Corvette line up against such a pony?
The enthusiasts behind the wheel of the C5 'Vette in question is the only one that knows the answer to the said question. However, with this generation of the American icon making for a brilliant platform, perhaps the aficionado is planning a serious build and wanted to establish a reference point.
It's worth noting that the 5.7-liter V8 of the Chevy has already been gifted with bolt-on mods. And while the YouTube label that brought this shenanigan to our attention (Can I Be Frank) hasn't mentioned extra details, we can expect that to translate into a crankshaft output of well over 400 hp (depending on the model year, the stock LS1 of the C5 delivers 345 or 350 horses).
And you don't have to be an avid racer to know that the 4L60 four-speed automatic tranny of the senior Corvette is no match for the said 10R unit channeling the 460 hp of this Mustang. There's no mention of the 2019/2020 example having received aftermarket attention, which is is we'll stick to the official muscle number.
Nevertheless, the Corvette does beat the Mustang at the scale footprint game since it's around 450 lbs (200 kilos) lighter.
Now, the battle mentioned above took place during a hot night of racing (the actual temperature is not that relevant here), but please keep in mind to steer clear of such street fights and use the drag strip when you're feeling competitive.
Nevertheless, once the C5 Corvette and the S550 pony completed their fight, the first also duked it out with a Mustang of its age as a bonus race.
It's worth noting that the 5.7-liter V8 of the Chevy has already been gifted with bolt-on mods. And while the YouTube label that brought this shenanigan to our attention (Can I Be Frank) hasn't mentioned extra details, we can expect that to translate into a crankshaft output of well over 400 hp (depending on the model year, the stock LS1 of the C5 delivers 345 or 350 horses).
And you don't have to be an avid racer to know that the 4L60 four-speed automatic tranny of the senior Corvette is no match for the said 10R unit channeling the 460 hp of this Mustang. There's no mention of the 2019/2020 example having received aftermarket attention, which is is we'll stick to the official muscle number.
Nevertheless, the Corvette does beat the Mustang at the scale footprint game since it's around 450 lbs (200 kilos) lighter.
Now, the battle mentioned above took place during a hot night of racing (the actual temperature is not that relevant here), but please keep in mind to steer clear of such street fights and use the drag strip when you're feeling competitive.
Nevertheless, once the C5 Corvette and the S550 pony completed their fight, the first also duked it out with a Mustang of its age as a bonus race.