Lingenfelter 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 Was a SEMA Special, Now Out in the Open

Years from now, we will be looking back and remember there were no great car builds shown at SEMA in 2020. That’s because, well, there was no SEMA in 2020, and all we’ve got were virtual presentations of a bunch of mostly carmaker-designed models that generally disappointed.
Things, naturally, were entirely different in the pre-health crisis years, when carmakers, tuners and parts suppliers came together in Las Vegas to celebrate all things motorized, and to give the world incredible machines to admire for years to come.
This specially-prepped 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is one such machine. It was shown for the first time back in 2015 as the result of work conducted by one of the bowtie’s biggest tuners, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering.
The shop gifted the truck with both visual upgrades and performance modifications. Compared to the stock 1500 High Country, this one comes with things like new front and rear LED lighting, custom bumpers, custom step rails, and 20-inch Forgeline wheels wearing General Grabber tires. Inside, saddle brown leather upholstery is the name of the game.
The stance of the Silverado has changed too thanks to the deployment of a 4-inch lift kit from Fox, a solution that gives the truck 9 inches of travel up front and 11 inches at the rear.
Moving the entire thing along is a 378ci (6.2-liter), bored to 417ci (6.8-liter) and running a six-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The engine is supercharged by a piece of Magnuson hardware, breathes through a Corsa Performance side-exit exhaust system, and was found to develop 607 horsepower and 611 lb-ft of torque.
Presently, five years after it was first shown, the truck’s odometer reads $33,000 miles (5,300 km). The Lingenfelter 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is for sale on Bring a Trailer, where with four days left in the bidding process the highest offer already stands at $41,000.
This specially-prepped 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is one such machine. It was shown for the first time back in 2015 as the result of work conducted by one of the bowtie’s biggest tuners, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering.
The shop gifted the truck with both visual upgrades and performance modifications. Compared to the stock 1500 High Country, this one comes with things like new front and rear LED lighting, custom bumpers, custom step rails, and 20-inch Forgeline wheels wearing General Grabber tires. Inside, saddle brown leather upholstery is the name of the game.
The stance of the Silverado has changed too thanks to the deployment of a 4-inch lift kit from Fox, a solution that gives the truck 9 inches of travel up front and 11 inches at the rear.
Moving the entire thing along is a 378ci (6.2-liter), bored to 417ci (6.8-liter) and running a six-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The engine is supercharged by a piece of Magnuson hardware, breathes through a Corsa Performance side-exit exhaust system, and was found to develop 607 horsepower and 611 lb-ft of torque.
Presently, five years after it was first shown, the truck’s odometer reads $33,000 miles (5,300 km). The Lingenfelter 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is for sale on Bring a Trailer, where with four days left in the bidding process the highest offer already stands at $41,000.