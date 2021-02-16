2021 Chevrolet Silverado Redline Edition Allegedly Becoming Available Soon

In 2017, Chevrolet offered the Redline treatment to the vast majority of models in its lineup, meaning the visual package was available on no fewer than nine nameplates, from the Camaro pony to the popular Silverado 1500. Now the Redline Edition is making a comeback on the latter, according to the rumor mill.
After the encompassing stint, Chevrolet dropped the Redline from many of the possible configurations. Last year, for example, truck aficionados needed to snatch a 2020 Colorado if they still wanted the Redline attire.
Previewed by the 2019 SEMA Show Chevy Silverado Redline Concept, the mass-market 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Redline Edition is allegedly almost ready for another shot at prime time, as per a report coming from GM Authority.
Apparently, customers will soon be able to configure a Silverado Redline if they seek a bit more sporting flair and a dash of design enhancements. We checked the Chevy Build & Price online configurator tool, it’s not live yet, and there’s also no pricing information available at the moment.
According to the report, the Redline Edition will have the RPO code WGQ and should arrive with a wide array of upgrades. Among them, lots of glossy black details (grille, door handles, etc.), dark surrounds for the LED headlamps, black lettering for the tailgate, black with red outline for the Silverado badges, and even some red stripes.
And that’s not all, because the Redline Silverados will stand out among other versions with the black exhaust tips, red recovery hooks, black sidesteps, or the 20-inch alloys with a glossy black coating and red stripes.
Going for the Redline Edition packages brings out a few compromises, though. As per GM Authority, the 2021 Silverado can be had like this only in combination with the RST trim when equipped with the naturally aspirated 5.3-liter of 6.2-liter V8 engines. Additionally, just the Silver Ice Metallic, Summit White, or Black colors are available for the configuration.
