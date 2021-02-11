1969 Chevy Corvette L88 Snatching $610k Shows Insanity of No Reserve Auctions

Claiming the 1967-1969 C2 and C3 Chevrolet Corvettes with the 427ci L88 engine option are a bit rare is certainly an understatement. They’re among the most exotic ‘Vettes out there, with just a couple hundred examples ever made, the most for the 1969 model year and the least for the C2.
One can easily say the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 is actually the most sought-after version in the world, with a mere 20 examples produced during that model year. Don’t take our word for it; just take a look at Mecum’s 2021 Kissimmee top ten purchases results and you’ll find out the very first 1967 L88 was sold for $2,5 million, coming only behind Caroll Shelby’s personal 427 Cobra Roadster.
Granted, this 1969 L88 unit comes from the year that had the highest production count, if you can say that about an option that was offered on a mere 116 Corvettes (the 1968MY saw 80 units being manufactured). It’s still mesmerizing to see it come up for auction on Bring a Trailer, and with a “No Reserve” tag.
Don’t get us wrong, we love BaT for its great variety of vehicles on offer. It's just that we’re used to seeing mostly affordable results, not something that even beats a half-million bucks 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition with just 23 miles (37 km) on the clock. On the other hand, no one will deny the L88 was probably worth it.
After all, the ‘Vette came with all the documentation for a lifespan of more than five decades. It also came in that sought-after Tuxedo Black paint and with a numbers-matching 427ci V8 mated to the Muncie M22 four-speed manual transmission and 4.11:1 Positraction rear end.
Naturally, this example is also a seasoned winner of numerous accolades, such as the four NCRS Top Flight Awards, a couple of Bloomington Gold Certifications, or MCACN Concours Gold and Triple Diamond Certifications, among others.
One final and interesting detail is that its seller was a dealer who acquired the car just last year from its ninth owner. That certainly called for a lot of brass balls considering the auction had the “No Reserve” tag. Luckily for them, it clearly spiraled out of control.
Granted, this 1969 L88 unit comes from the year that had the highest production count, if you can say that about an option that was offered on a mere 116 Corvettes (the 1968MY saw 80 units being manufactured). It’s still mesmerizing to see it come up for auction on Bring a Trailer, and with a “No Reserve” tag.
Don’t get us wrong, we love BaT for its great variety of vehicles on offer. It's just that we’re used to seeing mostly affordable results, not something that even beats a half-million bucks 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition with just 23 miles (37 km) on the clock. On the other hand, no one will deny the L88 was probably worth it.
After all, the ‘Vette came with all the documentation for a lifespan of more than five decades. It also came in that sought-after Tuxedo Black paint and with a numbers-matching 427ci V8 mated to the Muncie M22 four-speed manual transmission and 4.11:1 Positraction rear end.
Naturally, this example is also a seasoned winner of numerous accolades, such as the four NCRS Top Flight Awards, a couple of Bloomington Gold Certifications, or MCACN Concours Gold and Triple Diamond Certifications, among others.
One final and interesting detail is that its seller was a dealer who acquired the car just last year from its ninth owner. That certainly called for a lot of brass balls considering the auction had the “No Reserve” tag. Luckily for them, it clearly spiraled out of control.