Long in the making and with a dreadfully lengthy teaser campaign, here are General Motors’ two EVs that should bring the promised electric revolution to the masses. We already met the Bolt EV almost five years ago, so it was time for a thorough refresh to keep up with the competition. Meanwhile, the market significantly changed during just half a decade, and now the model also comes as the brand-new Bolt EUV crossover.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Finally Arrives Alongside $4.5K Cheaper 2022 Bolt EV

15 Feb 2021, 8:15 UTC ·
Both versions, the 2022 Bolt EV and its (slightly) larger sibling – the 2022 Bolt EUV – have been released at the same time by the company. They aim to lure EV customers with fresh looks, modern interiors, and “proven battery technology that helped make the Bolt EV the industry’s first affordable long-range electric vehicle.”

That means people shouldn’t expect wonders from a range perspective, as Chevrolet is treating the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV to the same 65 kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery pack. It holds enough juice for the former to journey up to 259 miles (416 km), while the latter has a slightly lower GM-estimated rating of 250 miles (402 km).

Naturally, both are an integral part of GM’s strategy to introduce (on a global level) no less than 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. And they’re going to prop the company’s bottom line because Chevy has a major surprise in store for everyone. While the 2021 Bolt EV is available right now from $36,500, the refreshed 2022MY will kick off at $31,995 (including destination freight charge).

Even better, the 2022 Bolt EUV also undercuts the price of the current Bolt EV, thanks to a tag of $33,995 (including DFC); things could be even better if President Biden’s GREEN Act gets passed by the Senate (chances are high, since Democrats now have majority). Of course, Chevrolet also pushes a limited series Launch Edition Bold EUV for $43,495 (DFC included), which brings many goodies – including Super Cruise, a sunroof, different wheels, special logos and “an illuminated charge port.”

The EV couple will arrive with “unique exterior designs” and lots of interesting details. For example, GM has been adamant about Chevy’s adoption of the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system, but it also brings other convenience features. Among them, the new Dual Level Charge Cord, which enables seamless switching (through changeable plug) between a stock home 120-volt outlet and a 240-volt outlet of the Level 2 variety.

Chevrolet says the new accessory is standard on the EUV and optional on the Bolt EV and enables Level 2 charging at up to 7.2 kilowatts. Better yet, the internal charger for both vehicles actually accepts up to 11 kW of recharge power (but the owner needs a different accessory to reach this potential).

The new Bolt EUV and Bolt EV build on our bold and athletic Chevrolet SUV design themes, but are executed in a uniquely electric way,” explains the styling Phil Zak, executive design director, Chevrolet. “These two designs feature excellent proportions and tech-focused interiors, with more premium materials, which are key to our growing EV portfolio.”

Speaking of the interiors, both cockpits bring new 8-inch instrumentation panels, refreshed controls, different seats, integrated climate control styling, a 10.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), and other features. There’s also an electronic gear shift and a new one-pedal driving button that can even remember the chosen setting between drive cycles.

Chevy’s introduction of the Super Cruise feature (available on more than 200,000 miles/320,000 km of charted roads in the U.S. and Canada) is just a part of the technology improvements, as the duo also comes with a standard Chevy Safety Assist bundle or HD Rear Vision Camera, among other goodies.

It’s a good thing that Chevrolet decided to lower the prices for the 2022 Bolt EV (although we can also imagine it will eat away market share from the 2021 version) because the “proven propulsion system” means there are no Ultium novelties under the hood. Instead, the automaker is relying on the same five-year-old technology as before.

Still, it does come with those subtle improvements – such as the Dual Level Charge Cord and 11 kW internal charger – as well as an active thermal management system. According to the company, the standard DC fast charging capabilities will allow the 2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV to add some 100 miles (161 km) and 95 miles (152 km) of range in just half an hour.

No performance data has been advanced just yet, but it shouldn’t be too different from the 2021 reincarnation, as the single electric motor also remains unchanged with 150 kW (201 hp) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of twist. That means the Bolt EV might keep its 6.7-second sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), while the slightly larger and more spacious Bolt EUV will probably contend with something in the 7-second range.

