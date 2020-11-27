2022 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Reportedly Getting Super Cruise Subscription

After a few years of highlighting the upcoming advantages of driverless vehicles, the automotive industry has resorted to bringing us one step closer to a future when (most) accidents are a distant memory by increasing the count of semi-autonomous vehicles. And with some systems ranking higher than others, it’s a sad truth that automakers will always try and charge customers.
Just this month, Consumer Reports came up with a telling statistic after performing its renowned series of tests on every large player on the market that offers at least some form of Level 2 SAE semi-automated driving assistance.
Interestingly, it wasn’t a legacy automaker that came up first on the list, and don’t be surprised if it’s not that Elon Musk-led California electric vehicle automaker either. Instead, Consumer Reports decided that a startup named Comma and its openpilot “open-source driver-assistance system” should take the crown.
We’ve embedded the PDF file below if you want to check out the rest of the list, but we can also tell you from the get-go that General Motors’ Super Cruise and Tesla’s Autopilot do come second and third to complete the podium.
As far as GM’s Super Cruise is concerned, we always knew the carmaker will start charging its customers for the system; the first car that included the driving assistance technology, the 2018 Cadillac CT6, came with a free three-year subscription.
That one has now been extended for another year of free use, but owners of other GM’s models joining the semi-autonomous party will have to shell out some cash to enjoy the same benefits of hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.
According to GM Authority, the company has now revealed that its subscription for the Super Cruise tech will be priced at either $25 (standalone) or $15 per month if it’s included with another OnStar plan or subscription (in addition to the option’s own pricing).
For now, the system is being expanded for the 2021 Cadillac CT4, CT5, and Escalade. General Motors has already announced Super Cruise will be available in more models from other brands as well, such as the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, among others.
Additionally, according to the same recent report, Chevrolet is also receiving the system first on the Bolt EUV – but also for the upcoming 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 as part of the enhancements for its mid-life cycle upgrade. Naturally, its platform sibling, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 truck, will also join in on the action.
Interestingly, it wasn’t a legacy automaker that came up first on the list, and don’t be surprised if it’s not that Elon Musk-led California electric vehicle automaker either. Instead, Consumer Reports decided that a startup named Comma and its openpilot “open-source driver-assistance system” should take the crown.
We’ve embedded the PDF file below if you want to check out the rest of the list, but we can also tell you from the get-go that General Motors’ Super Cruise and Tesla’s Autopilot do come second and third to complete the podium.
As far as GM’s Super Cruise is concerned, we always knew the carmaker will start charging its customers for the system; the first car that included the driving assistance technology, the 2018 Cadillac CT6, came with a free three-year subscription.
That one has now been extended for another year of free use, but owners of other GM’s models joining the semi-autonomous party will have to shell out some cash to enjoy the same benefits of hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.
According to GM Authority, the company has now revealed that its subscription for the Super Cruise tech will be priced at either $25 (standalone) or $15 per month if it’s included with another OnStar plan or subscription (in addition to the option’s own pricing).
For now, the system is being expanded for the 2021 Cadillac CT4, CT5, and Escalade. General Motors has already announced Super Cruise will be available in more models from other brands as well, such as the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, among others.
Additionally, according to the same recent report, Chevrolet is also receiving the system first on the Bolt EUV – but also for the upcoming 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 as part of the enhancements for its mid-life cycle upgrade. Naturally, its platform sibling, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 truck, will also join in on the action.