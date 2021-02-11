“World's First” Teal-Chrome C8 Chevy Corvette Does “Snownuts” for Added Contrast

With seven decades of (mostly) wonderful history behind it, one can easily assume the ubiquitous Chevrolet Corvette had all the time in the world to mature into the mid-engined V8 driver wonder that it is today. The same cannot be said about some of its owners, though.
We have seen a lot of silly, weird, or plain ugly impersonations of “America’s sports car” throughout seven generations. Chevrolet decided to revolutionize the legendary ‘Vette when it was time to create the C8, but that doesn’t mean it’s also safe from crazy portrayals, especially in a world gone mad in search of social media recognition.
As such, we have seen not just the regular C8 Corvette vs. the world series of track encounters but also half-naked C8s or reworked examples looking to stand out in the (vlogger) crowd with the highest aftermarket output currently achievable.
Of course, some wannabe vloggers don’t invest too much in their C8 Corvette modifications and usually consider that a different shade (along with matching Forgiatos) would suffice. This Instagram user also went for the odd teal/turquoise color setup, but that wasn’t achieved with a regular coat of paint; he used a chrome-finish wrap instead.
Allegedly, it’s the first C8 Chevrolet Corvette in the world with such a mirror-defying setup, and a previous social media challenge led to a post with the standout-in-any-crowd ‘Vette performing “snownuts” (probably because donuts are so 2020) in the partially empty parking lot of a Chevrolet dealer. As far as we can tell, it’s RK Chevrolet in Vineland, New Jersey.
With lots of snow at the driver’s disposal (no way of seeing who was behind the wheel because of the tinted glass and matching black top), hooning the mid-engined RWD’ Vette was an easy achievement. The snow was also convenient as it ensured the expensive rubber didn’t get burnt in the process. After all, with that barbaric wrap in plain view, one must assume the owner is going to be cheap all the way.
