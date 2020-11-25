Teal-Painted C8 Chevy Corvette Gets Custom-Matched Forgiatos and Engine Cover

When the National Corvette Museum released the final production figures compiled by the GM team for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, we found out that Torch Red was the most popular choice of paint for the C8. The lightly colored Rapid Blue, on the other hand, was selected by a mere 6% of customers.
There’s no point comparing the Torch Red option to its Rapid Blue counterpart, the gap between 25% and 6% speaks for itself. But that hasn’t stopped one YouTube vlogger to emulate the latter with a custom paint job that’s a tad more teal than light blue, complete with a glossy pearl top for extra shine. His treatment turned the hue towards shades of yellow and purple, depending on the light and point of view.
Seen first in the dark environment of the P.C. Customizing shop from Milwaukee, Wisconsin - where the transformation took place – this color seemed like a chip off the Rapid Blue block. Still, it all changed once the owner and his accompanying friends finally decided to perform the walkaround out in the open (jump to the 16:20 mark).
The video embedded below is a bit longer than we’re comfortable, and the goodies are unfolding very slowly (beware, there’s mildly NSFW language at play, as well), but it pays off to hang on until the very end.
That’s because the crew also takes the newly finished C8 out for a spin (from the 33:05 mark), and this is where the magic unfolds with the highway light gently shining on every detail of this outrageous build.
And it’s quite wild, there’s no doubt about it – the new color hasn’t been used on just the body (save for the neat glossy black contrasting details). As you can easily see from the attached gallery, the owner really wanted to make a (social media) statement with his ride.
Basically, everything has been changed on the outside, with the Forgiato alloys repainted in a matching hue (complete with spinning caps and glossy black interior), and the engine cover also following suite.
