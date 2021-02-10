Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette With New ECU Claims HP World Record for Vlogger “Queen”

Emelia Hartford took social media by storm ever since she took delivery of her 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette almost a year ago. She has been relentless in providing content and pursuing the highest possible power for her ‘Vette, and now it’s about time she reaped the benefits... such as (allegedly) boasting the highest horsepower and torque rating ever for this generation of “America’s Sports Car”.

25 photos