Sensor-Laden Bolt 4 Kick Scooter Revealed, Claimed Safest in the World

Bolt, the Estonia-based transportation network company (not the Disney-animated German shepherd character or the Chevrolet EV of the same name) has just introduced their new, fourth-generation electric kick scooter to the world. Naturally, it’s called Bolt 4, because giving actual names to a product is way too old school.
Irony aside, it’s more important to note that the mobility services provider has a big claim, calling the Bolt 4 scooter “the safest model the industry has ever seen.” Bolt is bold, if we may say so, and this will probably bode well for the company’s future marketing campaigns, especially since they have been on an expansion spree as of late.
A look at their social media accounts reveals that Bolt has finally found a city where all of its services are available... at once. That would be Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, where Bolt customers can hail a ride, order food, or crisscross across town using one of their bikes or scooters.
This new model is even more so important if we take into account their promise to enlarge their e-bike and e-scooter fleet to no fewer than 130,000 examples across all of its Old Continent markets. Hopefully, many of them will be of the new Bolt 4 variety.
As far as details on the e-scooter are concerned, Bolt says the fourth generation has been completely developed in-house (both hardware and software), comes with a range of innovative features, and was “constructed with stability in mind to ensure the safest riding experience possible.”
The Bolt 4 abides by city regulations, meaning its top speed is limited to 25 kph (15.5 mph) and offers a 40-km (25-mile) range on a single charge. It’s built out of aluminum and will be 100% recyclable at the end of its estimated 60-month lifespan. If you're wondering what's with the bulge above the rear tire (both are pneumatic, by the way), that is actually “a patent-pending swappable battery solution.”
Interestingly, this new generation scooter integrates sensors that will auto-notify Bolt’s personnel when detecting accidents or falls, as well as act as a sort of kick-scooter Big Brother to customers enjoying the well-known (and much chagrined) practice of “unsafe riding.”
A look at their social media accounts reveals that Bolt has finally found a city where all of its services are available... at once. That would be Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, where Bolt customers can hail a ride, order food, or crisscross across town using one of their bikes or scooters.
This new model is even more so important if we take into account their promise to enlarge their e-bike and e-scooter fleet to no fewer than 130,000 examples across all of its Old Continent markets. Hopefully, many of them will be of the new Bolt 4 variety.
As far as details on the e-scooter are concerned, Bolt says the fourth generation has been completely developed in-house (both hardware and software), comes with a range of innovative features, and was “constructed with stability in mind to ensure the safest riding experience possible.”
The Bolt 4 abides by city regulations, meaning its top speed is limited to 25 kph (15.5 mph) and offers a 40-km (25-mile) range on a single charge. It’s built out of aluminum and will be 100% recyclable at the end of its estimated 60-month lifespan. If you're wondering what's with the bulge above the rear tire (both are pneumatic, by the way), that is actually “a patent-pending swappable battery solution.”
Interestingly, this new generation scooter integrates sensors that will auto-notify Bolt’s personnel when detecting accidents or falls, as well as act as a sort of kick-scooter Big Brother to customers enjoying the well-known (and much chagrined) practice of “unsafe riding.”