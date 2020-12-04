4 This SEAT Electric Scooter Will Hit the Road in 2020

2 BMW and Daimler Mobility Services Grown Big as Mountains, New Plan Announced

1 Volkswagen Made a T-Shirt That Gives You Discounts for e-Scooter Rides

More on this:

Sensor-Laden Bolt 4 Kick Scooter Revealed, Claimed Safest in the World

load press release