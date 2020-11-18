BMW Probably Hopes Christoph Waltz' Star Power Will Save the iX, We Bet It Won't

This year isn’t especially great for BMW, and it could be their own doing entirely. The German carmaker is seemingly jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire of its own free will. Unless you’ve been living under a Lunar rock, you already understood that we’re talking about the controversies surrounding the design of the 4 Series, M3, M4, and – as of just a few days ago – the all-new iX electric flagship.
By the way, business is as usual at the German automaker – so chances are we’ll be really living on the Moon (if Elon’s SpaceX has its way with space exploration) before BMW actually acknowledges it needs to change internal strategy, and not the social media fan base.
This means the iX is on its way to get some star power attached to its quirky design, probably in the hopes that two times Oscar-winning Austrian actor and director Christoph Waltz will pull another rabbit out of the proverbial hat. We love him, but earnestly, he’s not Leonardo DiCaprio – so his performances as crazy SS officer Hans Landa and gritty / funny bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz might remain the highlights of his career.
Plus, we haven’t seen Quentin Tarantino's credits at the end of the video for the BMW iX test drive where Christoph Waltz meets Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, and decide to take the new electric flagship out for a spin. Err, probably there’s going to be some follow-up of some sorts, because the title reads “BMW iX Test Drive,” but we’re not seeing the car on the move even for a second!
Although we can understand the need for such promotional activities, we think that Waltz encountering the iX for the first time in the underground parking lot is another hit and miss for BMW... A hit for the actor’s way of giving up emotions without words, and a miss for the carmaker because his exact reaction is not one of happiness...
Just take a look at the gallery, where we also uploaded a few telling screenshots – Waltz simply remains speechless the first moment he lays his eyes on the iX, then turns surprised... and only smiles when Zipse is clearly watching him (probably he remembers he signed a contract, also). A few moments later, he’s so bored he asks BMW’s boss if he can take a nap in the driver’s seat!
And just as a side note, we’ll happily take that vintage BMW 3.0 CS if Waltz doesn’t want it anymore...
This means the iX is on its way to get some star power attached to its quirky design, probably in the hopes that two times Oscar-winning Austrian actor and director Christoph Waltz will pull another rabbit out of the proverbial hat. We love him, but earnestly, he’s not Leonardo DiCaprio – so his performances as crazy SS officer Hans Landa and gritty / funny bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz might remain the highlights of his career.
Plus, we haven’t seen Quentin Tarantino's credits at the end of the video for the BMW iX test drive where Christoph Waltz meets Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, and decide to take the new electric flagship out for a spin. Err, probably there’s going to be some follow-up of some sorts, because the title reads “BMW iX Test Drive,” but we’re not seeing the car on the move even for a second!
Although we can understand the need for such promotional activities, we think that Waltz encountering the iX for the first time in the underground parking lot is another hit and miss for BMW... A hit for the actor’s way of giving up emotions without words, and a miss for the carmaker because his exact reaction is not one of happiness...
Just take a look at the gallery, where we also uploaded a few telling screenshots – Waltz simply remains speechless the first moment he lays his eyes on the iX, then turns surprised... and only smiles when Zipse is clearly watching him (probably he remembers he signed a contract, also). A few moments later, he’s so bored he asks BMW’s boss if he can take a nap in the driver’s seat!
And just as a side note, we’ll happily take that vintage BMW 3.0 CS if Waltz doesn’t want it anymore...