Porsche Might Be Preparing Something Special Through #Unseen Social Media Tag

With its immediate future being solid as a rock, Porsche might very well indulge in the luxury of preparing a super-fast, ultra-expensive creation for its fans and a select few mega-rich customers. After all, the SUVs and even the Taycan electric are doing extremely well, so perhaps it’s time for something that could follow in the footsteps of the 918 Spyder...
Of course, all this might be wishful thinking on our part – as the company is keeping it extremely mysterious. That’s a key ingredient to a successful social media teasing campaign, of course, so we’re not very surprised by the way its Porsche #Unseen unfolds so far.
More importantly, we’re enticed by the possibility – over the course of two whole weeks – of checking out some of the Porsche models that never came into actual production. This is because the Stuttgart-based company has decided to reveal some of the secrets it keeps locked up in the vaults of its Weissach Design Studio.
Porsche has always been a busy automaker – and in modern times it had to juggle with the two SUVs, a couple of sports cars, a fully electric vehicle... and a myriad of special editions or limited-series models. Then there’s the motorsport connection to account for, so one might imagine there’s also quite a lot of ideas that never make it out in the open.
The German sports car maker is now sharing some of those cars stemming from imagination that were never meant to be, with the first two already in the open on social media. If they’re going to post one creation every other day for two weeks, the total of “secret” designs will boil down to seven items – which is inherently cool all on its own.
So far, we’re not being given many clues as to what lies ahead when the teasing campaign comes to fruition and a new Porsche will be officially unveiled. That’s because the initial post signaling the start of the campaign included a very dark shot of something “harkening back to the days of sports racing cars of the '50s.”
As far as we can tell, we’re dealing with a modern reinterpretation of the Porsche speedsters that became famous during the era, such as the 550 Spyder or the original 718. The second one is just as mysterious – although Porsche does share a little more detail on the idea behind the sketch.
As such, the company says the “second secret of the Porsche Design Studio” was initially based on one of its racers that was covered in glory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s an unnamed victor, so the clue is as vague as it gets, given there are so many Porsches that took home the laurels. Then, the company also explains the render took a swing at imagining a “privateer” racer...
More importantly, we’re enticed by the possibility – over the course of two whole weeks – of checking out some of the Porsche models that never came into actual production. This is because the Stuttgart-based company has decided to reveal some of the secrets it keeps locked up in the vaults of its Weissach Design Studio.
Porsche has always been a busy automaker – and in modern times it had to juggle with the two SUVs, a couple of sports cars, a fully electric vehicle... and a myriad of special editions or limited-series models. Then there’s the motorsport connection to account for, so one might imagine there’s also quite a lot of ideas that never make it out in the open.
The German sports car maker is now sharing some of those cars stemming from imagination that were never meant to be, with the first two already in the open on social media. If they’re going to post one creation every other day for two weeks, the total of “secret” designs will boil down to seven items – which is inherently cool all on its own.
So far, we’re not being given many clues as to what lies ahead when the teasing campaign comes to fruition and a new Porsche will be officially unveiled. That’s because the initial post signaling the start of the campaign included a very dark shot of something “harkening back to the days of sports racing cars of the '50s.”
As far as we can tell, we’re dealing with a modern reinterpretation of the Porsche speedsters that became famous during the era, such as the 550 Spyder or the original 718. The second one is just as mysterious – although Porsche does share a little more detail on the idea behind the sketch.
As such, the company says the “second secret of the Porsche Design Studio” was initially based on one of its racers that was covered in glory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s an unnamed victor, so the clue is as vague as it gets, given there are so many Porsches that took home the laurels. Then, the company also explains the render took a swing at imagining a “privateer” racer...