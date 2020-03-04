Volkswagen Made a T-Shirt That Gives You Discounts for e-Scooter Rides

The UEFA EURO 2020 countdown has started and the first match will be in June. The championship will be spread over twelve different countries, which means that the biggest fans are going to have a hard time traveling from country to country, from the airport to the city and then to the stadiums. So Volkswagen has made a Mobility Shirt to make the city journeys less expensive.
The shirts have a QR code printed on them, which on scanning sends the owner to a Volkswagen microsite. From here, the fans can access various mobility offers in the respective city, like renting electric scooters or bikes with discounts. Volkswagen, came with this idea to develop urban mobility plans in every city the matches are being held. The company is working with many external partners in order to succeed in this project.
“It’s our vision that when it comes to mobility, football fans should think primarily of Volkswagen” said Jochen Sengpiehl, Head of Marketing for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand. Volkswagen's idea is to make people not only look at the company as a car manufacturer but also as a promoter of mobility services.
The shirts are going to be available in all hosting cities, with the exception of Baku. In order to get the shirt, the travelers have to register at a Volkswagen stand in the fan zone and provide some personal data and their shirt size. They are going to be notified through an e-mail when the shirt is ready to be picked up.
The Mobility Shirt will have the official logo of the UEFA EURO 2020 situated on the arms along with the Volkswagen trademark. The image on the front side of the shirt is a collage with the famous bridges from each hosting city, like the Wittelsbach Bridge from Munich or Tower Bridge in London. This should symbolize the connections between the different cities where the games are held.
We think this idea is great, as it will mobilize fans to also use alternative transport in the bigger cities, like e-scooters or bikes, but it also brings up a basic problem. As a tourist in a foreign city it's already hard to navigate using conventional transport systems. Just imagine a bunch of football (soccer) fans riding e-scooters around town to find the entrance at the stadium. Hilarious.
