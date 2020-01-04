Dragonfly Hyperscooter Is the Most Hyper of All Scooters in Every Way

Enter the Dragonfly Hyperscooter, a premium product meant for those looking for alternatives for urban mobility. The Dragonfly is still an electric scooter, but it uses prime materials, boasts excellent performance and the ability to steer it with your body – and a price to match.
The Dragonfly is, in every sense of the word, hyper. Pardon the easy pun.
The idea is to bring “automotive grade” manufacturing to a standard electric scooter, thus delivering a brand new product that, for the time being, bears no direct rival. It’s easy to talk, though, since the product isn’t even out yet.
The Dragonfly is made with advanced materials, of the kind used in today’s most popular hypercars, like carbon fiber, paulownia wood and 7000 series aerospace-grade aluminum. The quality of the manufacturing process is top-notch as well – at least, according to D-Fly.
The Times. “This is beyond everything else that is out there.”
If Williman’s name rings a bell, it’s because he’s the inventor of Tensator, aka one of the world’s largest crowd control and queue management solutions: the retractable barrier used in all types of venues, from airports to cinema theaters and nightclubs. Say about his Hyperscooter what you will, but Williman is a man of vision.
Here’s what he envisioned for his Hyperscooter: the Dragonfly can reach a top speed of 38 mph thanks to its powertrain with dual motors and traction control that gives each wheel 1,800 watts. It includes a patent-pending “Full-Tilt” steering technology, developed by a team of researchers with backgrounds at Formula 1, Range Rover and various aerospace and technology firms. Full-Tilt is inspired by F1 racing and uses three-dimensional tilt and twist controls, meaning you can steer it with one hand, your feet and your whole body.
“You are completely connected and locked into this vehicle and all your movements have a direct effect on the steering,” Williman explains. “Compare that to a scooter with this one-dimensional left and right, and there is no comparison.”
Designed with the premium user in mind, Dragonfly is three years in the making. It places a lot of emphasis on rider safety, but doesn’t leave out comfort or the overall aesthetic (which, yes, bears some resemblance to that of a hypercar).
It’s also similar to a hypercar in terms of pricing: the base 3-wheel model starts at about $5,000, while the 4-wheel one at $6,000. If that’s not hyper for an e-scooter, we don’t know what is. The first pieces should ship in the summer of 2020, and you can pre-order yours online for just $100, if you like what you see.
The Dragonfly is, in every sense of the word, hyper. Pardon the easy pun.
The idea is to bring “automotive grade” manufacturing to a standard electric scooter, thus delivering a brand new product that, for the time being, bears no direct rival. It’s easy to talk, though, since the product isn’t even out yet.
The Dragonfly is made with advanced materials, of the kind used in today’s most popular hypercars, like carbon fiber, paulownia wood and 7000 series aerospace-grade aluminum. The quality of the manufacturing process is top-notch as well – at least, according to D-Fly.
The Times. “This is beyond everything else that is out there.”
If Williman’s name rings a bell, it’s because he’s the inventor of Tensator, aka one of the world’s largest crowd control and queue management solutions: the retractable barrier used in all types of venues, from airports to cinema theaters and nightclubs. Say about his Hyperscooter what you will, but Williman is a man of vision.
Here’s what he envisioned for his Hyperscooter: the Dragonfly can reach a top speed of 38 mph thanks to its powertrain with dual motors and traction control that gives each wheel 1,800 watts. It includes a patent-pending “Full-Tilt” steering technology, developed by a team of researchers with backgrounds at Formula 1, Range Rover and various aerospace and technology firms. Full-Tilt is inspired by F1 racing and uses three-dimensional tilt and twist controls, meaning you can steer it with one hand, your feet and your whole body.
“You are completely connected and locked into this vehicle and all your movements have a direct effect on the steering,” Williman explains. “Compare that to a scooter with this one-dimensional left and right, and there is no comparison.”
Designed with the premium user in mind, Dragonfly is three years in the making. It places a lot of emphasis on rider safety, but doesn’t leave out comfort or the overall aesthetic (which, yes, bears some resemblance to that of a hypercar).
It’s also similar to a hypercar in terms of pricing: the base 3-wheel model starts at about $5,000, while the 4-wheel one at $6,000. If that’s not hyper for an e-scooter, we don’t know what is. The first pieces should ship in the summer of 2020, and you can pre-order yours online for just $100, if you like what you see.