The Most Affordable Euro-EV, Dacia's Spring, to Arrive in France March 1st, 2021

One of the most important players in Europe in the field of zero emission vehicles, France’s Groupe Renault is carefully treading the affordable EV segment waters with help from its Romanian subsidiary Dacia. The latter presented its all-new Spring electric vehicle this autumn – but revealed the model would arrive on the Old Continent starting next... spring.
In case you haven’t watched the Groupe Renault affordable zero emissions soap opera, we can give you the rundown in a nutshell. Although it’s badged as the Dacia Spring, this is actually the European version of the Renault City K-ZE, a little all-electric car that’s already in production since last year... in China.
There’s little reason to be surprised, since the Asian country is the world’s largest market for electric vehicles and there’s no shortage of local brands manufacturing very cheap EVs there. Renault, an expert in electric vehicles joined the party with its own model designed to bring low-cost zero emissions. So, no wonder Dacia took advantage of the corporate access to the platform.
Back in October when the Spring was presented, the company emphasized the vehicle will be great not just for personal use – but even more so for mobility services. It also promised market availability in tune with its name, and its parent company just revealed it will make good on the pledge.
That’s because the French conglomerate and one of its local mobility partners - E.Leclerc - just announced they will be “shifting up a gear” with help from Dacia. To be more precise, the two companies – who enjoy a long-standing relationship that goes back a decade already – will exclusively offer the all-electric Dacia Spring through E.Leclerc’s 504 vehicle rental agencies starting March 1st, 2021.
“I’m glad we can encourage our customers to go electric on such a large scale. This way, they can try out the cars no strings attached, then adopt this kind of mobility over time. This is exactly the point of all our efforts for the environment and purchasing power. Thanks to Groupe Renault and its brand Dacia, we will be able to provide a particularly affordable deal,” explained Michel-Edouard Leclerc, Chairman of Centres E.Leclerc’s Strategy Committee.
According to the deal, E.Leclerc will acquire no less than 4,000 EVs – 3,000 of Dacia Springs and another 1,000 examples of the Renault Zoe. With a smaller battery pack (26.8 kWh) than Renault’s already classic zero emissions compact, the little Dacia will be capable of traveling up to 295 km / 183 miles (WLTP) in the city (225 km / 140 miles on average).
Unfortunately, there’s still no official word on pricing – not even the rental quotations for the new E.Leclerc fleet.
