The Very First 2021 Callaway Signature Edition SportTruck Is on Sale for $90,330

These days, just about everyone is looking to secure a larger piece of the truck market pie. And we’re not just talking about OEMs; this time around, we’re focusing on the aftermarket scene, which has been very active during this chilly period.
Blue Oval aficionados have lots of decisions to ponder upon if they want something new from Roush Performance – including a Level 2 Ranger, new parts for the older 2015-2017 F-150, or even some tasty upgrades for the 2021 Super Duty.
General Motors fans, on the other hand, were teased just a few days ago with the arrival of the Callaway SportTruck “Signature Edition” based on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. And they better hurry if they want one of the 100 examples that will be manufactured because the first completed truck of the SportTruck program has already been released into the wild and is up for grabs directly from a Chevy dealer in Connecticut.
Callaway Cars is still teasing us with this release as the company only shows the first 2021 Callaway Signature Edition SportTruck from the front. Luckily, we also have the prior batch of photos to gaze at in the gallery. Plus, the tuning specialist has given us one very important detail – the special edition’s price.
The first unit of the Signature Edition SportTruck is based on the 2021 Silverado High Country Z71 CrewCab 4x4 with the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, which on its own retails for no less than $62,335.
Callaway Cars then adds the specific enhancements prepared for the Signature Edition, coming up at $27,995, so the total asking price reaches serious heights at $90,330. It might sound much, but there’s an entire raft of upgrades bestowed upon this premium truck, as we found out from the initial teaser.
Those include the latest iteration of the Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger, which brings a 15% increase in displacement and "requires 18% less power input." Everything is artistically covered under matte carbon fiber wraps, while the tasty new carbon fiber grille that’s now in plain view gets even more airflow where it’s needed.
More tweaks are in store for the interior, along with complete wheel, tire, and suspension packages. Last but not least, the cat-back stainless-steel exhaust system with quad tips should provide for a meaty acoustic signature to complement the supercharger’s own audio piece.
