/Proof I am a dork: https://t.co/ReBoXOmGjY — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) February 11, 2021

According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, someone managed to capture footage with Jay Leno valiantly jumping to the rescue and narrowly averting disaster during a small break from filming a new episode of his CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage.”As far as we can tell, he was with 1980’s rock icon Rick Springfield and a filming crew to check out the latter’s very beautiful powder blue C2 Chevy Corvette outside a restaurant in Malibu, California. While Jay Leno was driving the ‘Vette, he offered Springfield his red and black Lexus sedan in return, which proved a bit of a hustle for the Australian-born singer and actor.The piece of footage (that you can only watch here ) shows the pair checking out the goodies lying under the hood of the Corvette, followed by Leno and Springfield each going back to a car – Jay to the stunning C2 and Rick to the odd Japanese luxury car . Moments later, they decided that something still warranted a second talk, so they both exited the cars.Unfortunately, it seems the Lexus wasn’t secured in park because we see it start rolling away towards the Chevy. Rick seems to panic for a moment and tries to skirt around the Lexus' open door as fast as he can. Meanwhile, Jay is quick-thinker and uses his own force to push away at the red and black runaway.Everything turned out fine in the end, with both cars escaping without any damage. Interestingly, Leno seemed totally unfazed by his show of strength (he’s 70 but looked way younger during those precious moments!) or the fact that he risked his life or limbs (well, maybe not his life at that speed).Best of all, Jay Leno and Rick Springfield probably had a laugh or two following the incident. It’s no wonder the latter posted a self-shaming message on social media after finding out the whole world saw his car-related goof.