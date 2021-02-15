First 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Videos Leverage Disney's Star (Wars) Power and Ghosts

After a long-running (and rather dull) teaser campaign for the introduction of both the facelifted 2022 Bolt EV and its newly minted crossover sibling, the 2022 Bolt EUV, Chevrolet is pushing the marketing pedal to the metal with help from the best (or so it says). For this collaboration, Disney amassed many attractive characters that (once) dazed and amazed our imagination.
General Motors is pushing for 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. Some of them are enticing on their own, others not so much. It’s probably the latter case with the all-new 2022 Bolt EUV and the refreshed 2022 Bolt EV since Chevrolet decided that a lower price tag, an updated exterior and interior, along with new technologies and convenience features aren’t enough to entice on their own.
Instead, they called upon The Walt Disney Company's star power for a marketing partnership centered on the new crossover version. Chevrolet released alongside the new EVs a “90-second commercial titled Magic is Electric” developed in collaboration with Disney. That was no surprise since one of the final teasers had already revealed the approach in advance.
And, because the spent millions needed a thorough justification, Chevy didn’t just bring out only one official video. Instead, there’s an entire campaign centered around the collaboration between the automaker and the company that was infamously shamed for its artistic and creative failures long before the current global health crisis kicked in.
So, the Magic is Electric feature is joined by a making-of-style video (Behind the Magic), as well as a raft of short features that focus upon certain elements of the Bolt EUV, such as the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system, the Sport Mode, or some of its convenience features.
“The power of two iconic brands like Disney and Chevy coming together to reveal the Bolt EUV inspires customers to imagine an all-electric future,” explains Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “We want to engage and inform consumers about all the benefits of owning an EV and do it in an entertaining way.”
Everyone will be able to judge on their own if they achieve that goal. As for us, we’re happy to see beloved characters such as Tinker Bell, Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts, a Star Wars X-Wing Fighter, or Dumbo the Flying Elephant, along with the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. But that’s about all.
Instead, they called upon The Walt Disney Company's star power for a marketing partnership centered on the new crossover version. Chevrolet released alongside the new EVs a “90-second commercial titled Magic is Electric” developed in collaboration with Disney. That was no surprise since one of the final teasers had already revealed the approach in advance.
And, because the spent millions needed a thorough justification, Chevy didn’t just bring out only one official video. Instead, there’s an entire campaign centered around the collaboration between the automaker and the company that was infamously shamed for its artistic and creative failures long before the current global health crisis kicked in.
So, the Magic is Electric feature is joined by a making-of-style video (Behind the Magic), as well as a raft of short features that focus upon certain elements of the Bolt EUV, such as the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system, the Sport Mode, or some of its convenience features.
“The power of two iconic brands like Disney and Chevy coming together to reveal the Bolt EUV inspires customers to imagine an all-electric future,” explains Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “We want to engage and inform consumers about all the benefits of owning an EV and do it in an entertaining way.”
Everyone will be able to judge on their own if they achieve that goal. As for us, we’re happy to see beloved characters such as Tinker Bell, Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts, a Star Wars X-Wing Fighter, or Dumbo the Flying Elephant, along with the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. But that’s about all.