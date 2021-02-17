Here's How the Porsche 911 GT3 Evolved Over the Years

4 C8 Corvette Revs Off Against C7 Corvette, Both Feature Aftermarket Exhausts

2 C8 Corvette LED Taillights Now Available for 2014 - 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Gen 5

1 Custom C8 Corvette Looks Fab Thanks to Green Wrap, Forgiato Wheels

More on this:

Watch This C7 Corvette Lingenfelter 600 HP Package Lay Down 560 RWHP

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering is synonymous with go-faster tuning packages for GM vehicles in particular, especially the Corvette. Founded by the late NHRA racing driver John Earl Lingenfelter, the engineering company from Decatur, Indiana, hasn’t forgotten the seventh-gen Corvette, although Chevy switched to a mid-engined layout for the eighth generation. 9 photos HP package in the following video promises



Backed up by three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of warranty, the high-performance package includes engine removal, cleaning, CNC ported and polished cylinder heads and throttle body, hollow-stem intake valves, a three-angle valve job, CC chambers, dual valve springs, titanium retainers, a hydraulic roller camshaft, high-flow air filter, and all necessary fluids. Special badging, four-wheel alignment, a reprogrammed ECU , a full tank of gasoline, and a certificate of authenticity round off the list of goodies.



Available to order from $9,995, the package deletes the active fuel management system and variable cam timing system in the pursuit of more power. Oh, and by the way,



In this specification, the seventh-generation Corvette with the free-breathing LT1 is capable of laying down 560 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels. Not bad at all when you think about it, especially if you remember that the C7 has greater parasitic losses than the C8.



Styled by General Motors exterior design manager Hwasup Lee, the



Compatible with the dry- and wet-sump LT1 small-block V8 of the Stingray and Grand Sport, the 600package in the following video promises 600 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (369 Nm) of torque without resorting to forced induction in the guise of a turbo or a supercharger. For reference, the bone-stock engine is rated at 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm).Backed up by three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of warranty, the high-performance package includes engine removal, cleaning, CNC ported and polished cylinder heads and throttle body, hollow-stem intake valves, a three-angle valve job, CC chambers, dual valve springs, titanium retainers, a hydraulic roller camshaft, high-flow air filter, and all necessary fluids. Special badging, four-wheel alignment, a reprogrammed, a full tank of gasoline, and a certificate of authenticity round off the list of goodies.Available to order from $9,995, the package deletes the active fuel management system and variable cam timing system in the pursuit of more power. Oh, and by the way, Lingenfelter vouches for the 600-horsepower rating as long as you upgrade the headers for long tubes.In this specification, the seventh-generation Corvette with the free-breathing LT1 is capable of laying down 560 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels. Not bad at all when you think about it, especially if you remember that the C7 has greater parasitic losses than the C8.Styled by General Motors exterior design manager Hwasup Lee, the seventh-generation Corvette ran from the 2014 to 2019 model years. Originally priced at $51,995 including destination charge, the front-engined sports car is available on the cheap nowadays. Cheap as in less than $40,000 for a well-maintained coupe with at least the 2LT equipment group.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.