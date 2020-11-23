1995 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Got the Lingenfelter Touch, Going with Just 4K Miles

4 This Is How the Corvette's First Mid-Mounted V8 Was Developed

More importantly, despite the fact that it is a quarter of a century old, the car has only been driven for just 4,400 miles (7,081 miles). That’s an average of 176 miles (283 km) per year, which is less than some of us cover today in a week. Since November is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, we’ll bypass the Blue Oval and once again focus on Lingenfelter and its work on the bowtie machines. We’ve already seen a number of them over the past few weeks, such as the Camaro Trans Am , or the 1990 Corvette ZR1 , but there are plenty of them still out there.For today, we’ll focus on another ‘Vette, also of the ZR1 variety, only one that this time comes from 1995. It is currently listed as for sale on Bring a Trailer , and at the time of writing, with just nine or so hours left in the bidding process, the highest sum offered for it is $43,005.The car has been touched by the talented hands over at Lingenfelter two years after it was made, and it got both its engine and looks pumped.The car sports the Lingenfelter Aerobody kit (revised nose and hood, vents on the fender and quarter-panel, modified tail panel, and revised rear bumper, among others), but also larger front brakes, a custom exhaust system, and 17-inch wheels.Sporting a black body over a black interior, it is powered by an LT5-based V8 with a displacement increased to 415ci (6.8-liter). We are not given any info on the engine’s performance, but we do know it works through a six-speed manual transmission.More importantly, despite the fact that it is a quarter of a century old, the car has only been driven for just 4,400 miles (7,081 miles). That’s an average of 176 miles (283 km) per year, which is less than some of us cover today in a week.

