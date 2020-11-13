Chevy Silverado Looks Just Like a Mafia Trail Boss on Satin Black Forged Wheels

4 Armageddon 1962 Chevrolet C10 Can Be Blue or Purple, Gets 500 HP from Its V8

Lingenfelter-Tuned 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Costs More Than a New ZL1 1LE

Excluding the strip-slaying COPO that can’t be driven on public roads, the fifth generation of the Camaro topped with the Z/28. Named after a performance package from the 1960s, the limited-edition pony car combines great handling with small-block V8 grunt from a hand-built engine with no fewer than 7.0 liters of displacement. 34 photos



Instead of 505 horsepower and 481 pound-feet at the crankshaft from the factory, this fellow has been leveled up to 630 horsepower and 570 pound-feet without resorting to forced induction. Are you curious what changed from the stock specification?



Well, the American tuner removed the engine in order to port and polish the heads for optimal flow. A compression ratio of 11.5:1 resulted from the surfacing and multi-angle job, the throttle body has been ported and polished as well, and the LS7-specific intake manifold has been upgraded for bigger bangs in all eight cylinders.



Priced at $11,795 at the time of writing, the performance package for the



According to the selling vendor, the ‘Maro before your eyes “is still under the majority of Lingenfelter’s three-year warranty.” Offered with 28,158 verified miles on the odometer, the car is also hiding an MSD Atomic intake under the hood. This upgrade theoretically adds 15 more horsepower, but let’s pretend the 630 HP on the serialized plaque is the correct output. A little modesty never hurt anyone, right?



Including the original window sticker, dealer invoice, and Lingenfelter programmer, this weekend warrior is listed on A modern collectible by all accounts, only 1,801 units of the Z/28 were built in 2014 and 2015. The Ashen Gray Metallic-painted example we’ll talk about today is a 2015 model with added specialness, coming courtesy of a Lingenfelter go-faster package.Instead of 505 horsepower and 481 pound-feet at the crankshaft from the factory, this fellow has been leveled up to 630 horsepower and 570 pound-feet without resorting to forced induction. Are you curious what changed from the stock specification?Well, the American tuner removed the engine in order to port and polish the heads for optimal flow. A compression ratio of 11.5:1 resulted from the surfacing and multi-angle job, the throttle body has been ported and polished as well, and the LS7-specific intake manifold has been upgraded for bigger bangs in all eight cylinders.Priced at $11,795 at the time of writing, the performance package for the 7.0-liter V8 also includes dual valve springs, titanium retainers and valve locks, a GT19 camshaft by Competition Cams, American Racing long tube headers with high-flow cats, and a 160-degree thermostat. Oh, and each Lingenfelter Z/28 is delivered with a certificate of authenticity and dyno reports from before and after installation.According to the selling vendor, the ‘Maro before your eyes “is still under the majority of Lingenfelter’s three-year warranty.” Offered with 28,158 verified miles on the odometer, the car is also hiding an MSD Atomic intake under the hood. This upgrade theoretically adds 15 more horsepower, but let’s pretend the 630on the serialized plaque is the correct output. A little modesty never hurt anyone, right?Including the original window sticker, dealer invoice, and Lingenfelter programmer, this weekend warrior is listed on Silverside Classics at $74,995. Given that the ZL1 with the 1LE track package is more affordable and not limited in terms of production numbers, it's easy to guess which of these two is the blue-chip collectible.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.