1-of-6 Lingenfelter Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am Is Not Impressive Enough to Sell

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, or LPE for short, is a name that for decades has been linked to the Chevrolet name. Over the years, the company has been in the business of making high-performance modifications to anything Chevy (and other GM brands) rolled off the assembly lines - and it’s likely it will continue to do so in the future as well, considering how Lingenfelter became the bowtie carmaker's first partner to be chosen for the installation of the upcoming electric crate powertrain 5 photos



The one featured here is one of those six. It packs the engine we mentioned, but also the visual upgrades that make people scratch their heads when seeing it - that means the entire list of extensive changes made to the body - as everything save for the doors and roof was modified.



Back in 2009, while at the same time working on other projects, Lingenfelter came to the SEMA event with a special Camaro-Trans Am cross-breed. Using a 2010 Camaro model as a base, the Indiana garage came up with a contraption it called Pontiac Trans Am concept. Powered by a 455ci (7.4-liter) engine linked to a 6-speed manual transmission, the Camaro was capable of developing 655 hp and 610 lb-ft (827 Nm) of torque.

Usually, SEMA builds remain one-offs and are sold after their unveiling at various auctions. The Camaro Trans Am, however, made a bigger impact when first shown, and in 2010, following its SEMA appearance, Lingenfelter made six of them.

The one featured here is one of those six. It packs the engine we mentioned, but also the visual upgrades that make people scratch their heads when seeing it - that means the entire list of extensive changes made to the body - as everything save for the doors and roof was modified.

Officially described as an Orange over black build, the Lingenfelter Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am was on the list of cars that went under the hammer this past weekend during Mecum's Indy Fall Special auction. Despite its rarity and the special hardware, it failed to sell – and that means if you're in the market for a special Camaro with a Trans Am face, this might be your chance.

