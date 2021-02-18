McLaren Senna vs. 765LT Drag Race Ends in Total Submission

Ah, the now-classic dilemma of mounting the GoPro when racing: should it face the front or the rear of your car? In a drag battle between the McLaren 765LT and its Senna big brother, the best bet used to involve fitting each of the Woking machines with a pair of cameras, since the sprinting abilities of the two appear extremely similar.
Nevertheless, the quarter-mile adventure we have here seems to have settled the score, with one of the machines emerging as a clear winner after a by-the-book battle held at Florida's Palm Beach International Raceway.
To be more precise, the Maccas duked it out on three separate occasions, with the timeslips, which are present in the Drag Times video at the bottom of the story, making everything clear.
Without risking throwing too many spoilers at you, we have to explain that the victor could be guessed from the get-go, with the 60-foot times showing it all. And while we're at it, we have to explain that the Senna used its factory Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, while the 765 Longtail featured Toyo R888R rubber. As the said YouTube label, which owns the LT, has stated during a recent racing adventure against a seriously massaged Shelby GT500, the machine can handle the 1/4-mile just as quickly on its factory tires (non-Corsa Pirelli P Zero), but it shows more consistency with its current shoes.
Now, the sheer idea of an even-chances race between the two 720S evolutions we have here might seem odd. That's mainly because the Senna's seven-figure starting price makes it roughly three times more expensive than the 765 Longtail. Still, both are limited production models with serious track credentials.
Then again, the Senna is an all-out hypercar, while the 765LT can be described as a machine that blurs the line between the said segment and the supercar genre. Sure, the big brother can dominate its sibling on a circuit, both in terms of the stopwatch and the driving experience, but the dynamic attributes have to be joined by less pragmatic aspects such as the status for a Senna purchase to make sense.
Those of you who are in a rush can skip to the 3:53 point of the clip below for the British duel mentioned above, while a fight between the Senna and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ awaits you at the 8:10 timestamp. That one is followed by a preview for a pair of future 765-against-the-world races, which involve the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S and a heavily modified Dodge Demon.
