Corvette Z06 Thinks It Can Hang With Stock Porsche 911 Turbo S, Good Luck Pal

First, let’s run through the numbers for the Porsche because, in a vacuum, this is a pretty interesting matchup. We’re dealing with the 991.2-generation Turbo S here, featuring a mid-cycle facelift introduced for the 2017 model year. Changes included new front and rear bumpers, as well as a small bump in power.Originally, the 991 Turbo S’ twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six unit generated 552 hp (560 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque (553 lb-ft with overboost). The 991.2 Turbo S, however, while it had the same torque as the pre-facelifted model, saw its power output bumped to 572 hp (580 PS). Not a massive difference, but worthy of a mention, nonetheless.What really impressed everybody about the 991 Turbo S was its ability to take off like a bat out of hell. Blink, and you’d miss it hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. That’s hypercar territory, even by 2021 standards. On paper, very few other cars could match its acceleration, especially in real-world conditions.Now, in comes this C7 Corvette Z06 with a cold air intake mod . When stock, its 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit produces 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Usually, this type of mod will yield an extra 60-70 hp horsepower or so, meaning the Vette is probably putting down a little over 700 hp. That’s considerably more than its German counterpart here. The former also has a sizable advantage in terms of torque, which comes in handy when you pull from a roll, like they did here.Will all that spell doom for the Porsche and its myth? No, not even close. In fact, prepare to be amazed.