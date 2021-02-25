Corvette ZR1 With 950 WHP Pokes 900-WHP Porsche 911 Turbo S, Obliteration Ensues

Earlier this week, we saw a stock Porsche 991.2 Turbo S wipe the floor with a C7 Corvette Z06. Here, however, we have a tuned 991.2 Turbo S facing off against a very powerful C7 ZR1 and it just feels like a scene straight out of Kill Bill. Revenge is a dish best served cold, is it not?
We went into this fully expecting the Porsche to demolish its American rival. The 991.2 Turbo S is generally more than quick enough, even without any mods. This one, though, features upgraded turbos to the tune of 900 whp, according to the uploader.
That could mean nearly 1,100 hp at the crank, we guestimate, seeing as how this is an all-wheel drive car. That’s an unbeatable combo to us. You’d need a freaking Koenigsegg in order to get the jump on this Porsche, right?
Well, not so fast, said the Corvette C7 ZR1, as if looking to avenge the “death” of its Z06 sibling at the hands of that stock Turbo S the other day. This Vette definitely means business thanks to its head cam/FBO mods. It’s playing with 950 whp, so probably still around 1,100 hp at the crank.
One thing to keep in mind here is that even as stock, the Corvette C7 ZR1 has way more torque than a 991.2 Turbo S. The latter’s flat-six unit is good for 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) out the gate, whereas the ZR1’s supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8 engine packs 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque, before any alterations.
This discrepancy should remain in effect even after these modifications were made, meaning the Corvette could be the one to beat from a roll. That would, of course, mean betting against a tuned 911 Turbo S, which is a tough ask.
The two supercars raced each other twice, although the second time the Porsche may have jumped the gun.
