Shelby GT350 Drag Races Chevy Camaro SS, Both Tuned Out of Their Minds

Check out this good old-fashioned straight-line brawl between two icons, featuring American muscle and American aftermarket mechanical components. In fact, Whipple and Magnuson (the superchargers used here) are both based out of California, so in a way, this is also a battle of SoCal tuners.
In one corner, we have a Chevrolet Camaro SS, featuring a Magnuson 2.65 supercharger plus a Heads Cam mod. In contrast, its Shelby-badged rival is sucking in air via a Whipple 2.9 supercharger. Also, both cars have manual gearboxes, which means the driver can be a factor in deciding who wins and who limps back with its tail between its legs.
Before considering the results, let’s run through each power unit and see what it looks like without any modifications. The Chevy uses a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 unit, producing 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. That may not sound like a great deal by drag racing standards, but it allows for a respectable 0-60 mph (96 kph) time of around four seconds flat.
The Mustang Shelby GT350, on the other hand, employs a 5.2-liter V8, producing 526 hp and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque. Both the GT350 and the GT350R have been discontinued for the 2021 model year (in favor of the GT500), which is why we wouldn’t hesitate to say that this Shelby is definitely a rarer breed of a car than the Camaro SS, which you can still buy today in 1SS/2SS trim.
Now, none of these engines are stock, and while we don’t have any exact numbers for you, the uploader states in the comments section that the Shelby is making over 1,000 wheel horsepower (so more than 1,100 hp at the crank), which means it probably has other mods too.
As for the Camaro, well, it’s not putting down quite as much power, and its 6.2L V8 also doesn’t rev as high as the Mustang’s 5.2L flat-plane crank V8. Still, this was a pretty good fight.
