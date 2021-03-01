Uncle Sam Smirks as Corvette C7 Z06 Takes on a Modded 2020 Toyota Supra

If there’s one American car that needs not live in fear of Japanese imports and various exotics, it’s the Corvette. Whether it’s the latest C8 Stingray or the previous-gen Z06/ZR1 models, odds are you’re going to do pretty well for yourself while racing it against rivals.
The Vette in question here is a C7 Z06 model with a cold air intake, which means the otherwise stock 6.2-liter V8 engine churns out a little over 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm), these being the factory-standard numbers. We’re talking low double-digit gains courtesy of the intake mod – so it may not entirely push 700 hp, but it should be close.
Now, the Supra. Since this is a 2020 model year car, it means the turbocharged 3.0-liter BMW-sourced inline-six unit puts down 335 hp (340 PS) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox (same number of gears as the Z06). Of course, add the catless downpipe and the E50 mod, and those numbers go up.
So, just how powerful is this Supra? The video’s description doesn’t give out any specifics regarding performance gains, but the eye test speaks volumes. We’re not giving anything away by saying that once both drivers floored the throttle, the cars were neck and neck for a couple of seconds before a clear winner emerged.
That simply doesn’t happen in a stock Supra, which puts down pretty much half the power of the Corvette Z06. It’s also worth mentioning that the Vette outweighs the Toyota by about 125 lbs (57 kg). That may not sound like a lot, but it can make a difference—unless you’ve got sufficient power to offset the weight.
In the end, this was a very interesting matchup. We even got to see exactly at what speed the winner started to pull away in convincing fashion.
Now, the Supra. Since this is a 2020 model year car, it means the turbocharged 3.0-liter BMW-sourced inline-six unit puts down 335 hp (340 PS) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox (same number of gears as the Z06). Of course, add the catless downpipe and the E50 mod, and those numbers go up.
So, just how powerful is this Supra? The video’s description doesn’t give out any specifics regarding performance gains, but the eye test speaks volumes. We’re not giving anything away by saying that once both drivers floored the throttle, the cars were neck and neck for a couple of seconds before a clear winner emerged.
That simply doesn’t happen in a stock Supra, which puts down pretty much half the power of the Corvette Z06. It’s also worth mentioning that the Vette outweighs the Toyota by about 125 lbs (57 kg). That may not sound like a lot, but it can make a difference—unless you’ve got sufficient power to offset the weight.
In the end, this was a very interesting matchup. We even got to see exactly at what speed the winner started to pull away in convincing fashion.