950-WHP Corvette ZR1 Goes Against RB26-Swapped Subaru WRX, Clear Winner Emerges

On paper, this could have been a competitive race. RB26-swapped cars can be extremely fast, and while we can’t be sure just how much power this Subaru WRX had, it must have been enough for its driver to believe his car can hang with a 950-whp Corvette ZR1.
The latter, by the way, is fresh off dismantling a 900-whp Porsche 911 Turbo S, a result which quite frankly left us stunned. This Vette is an absolute torque monster, and as a reminder, those 950 whp translate to about 1,100 horsepower at the crank, or just under. It’s tough to beat such a car unless you’re driving something of equal power, less weight, and just as good drivetrain-wise.
What we mean by that is you need to be able to shift as quickly as the ZR1’s eight-speed GM 8L90 automatic gearbox. This old WRX wasn't ever going to do that, so less weight/equal or more power was pretty much its only chance, especially since it was low on boost, as per the video’s description.
So, what’s the deal with this RB26 power unit anyway? It’s a 2.6-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, responsible for powering no fewer than three generations of the Skyline GT-R. It is well known for being able to inflict serious damage onto opponents but was phased out when the current GT-R was introduced over a decade ago.
Thankfully, Nissan’s Nismo motorsport department decided to allow the RB26’s legacy to continue and kept selling these inline-six crate engines in recent years. Meanwhile, the Nismo Heritage Parts program (launched in 2017) went on to offer core engine components as standalone parts so that enthusiasts could build their ideal power unit.
In the end, the driver of the WRX must have been either supremely confident in his car or just flat out uninspired in picking a fight with this Vette while his Scooby was low on boost.
