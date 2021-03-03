2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel Has Entered Production, Duramax I6 Produces 277 HP

The fifth-generation Escalade differs from preceding models in many aspects. Now gifted with independent rear suspension instead of a live axle, the pickup truck-based SUV can also be specified with Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving technologies. As the headline implies, customers are further offered a diesel over the gasoline V8.
According to Cadillac Society, production of the Duramax-engined Escalade is now underway at the Arlington plant in Texas. LM2 is the codename of the inline-six motor, which features 277 horsepower, 3.0 liters of displacement, and a variable-geometry turbocharger. The deep-skirt block is cast from an aluminum alloy that is 25 percent lighter than cast iron. The cylinder liners, however, are constructed from iron to ensure durability.
Priced similarly to the gasoline V8, the Duramax is available on every trim level of the luxury SUV. Be it 2WD or 4WD and the normal or long wheelbase, the diesel-powered Escalade matches the small-block engine with 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of grunt. Best of all? Peak torque is delivered at 1,500 rpm and it’s maintained until the tachometer indicates 3,000 rpm.
The Duramax-engined Escalade also features a quirky badge on the liftgate, which reads 600D for some reason or another. According to Cadillac, the 600 is an approximation of the torque rating in Newton meters while D stands for diesel. As far as fuel economy is concerned, this motor drinks 23 or 22 miles per gallon (10.2 or 10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
To put those figures into perspective, the 6.2-liter V8 returns 17 or 16 miles per gallon (13.8 or 14.7 liters per 100 kilometers) for the two- and four-wheel-drive versions. The Duramax and the small-block engine are both paired to a 10-speed automatic that was co-developed with Ford.
For the 2021 model year, the Escalade carries a net price of $77,490 for the Luxury trim level with the standard wheelbase and 2WD. At the very top of the lineup, the extended-wheelbase Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum with 4WD are listed at $107,290 before optional extras.
