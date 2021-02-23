Land Rover Defender 110 End Edition Flashes Rugged Exterior and Luxury Interior

The European tuning and custom scenes may not be as advanced as the ones we have here in the U.S., but from time to time, they do seem to nail things. A shop that does this on a regular basis is UK-based Kahn Design, which doesn’t shy away from working its magic on anything from Jeeps to BMWs.
Generally speaking, Kahn’s magic is limited to gifting machines with visual and comfort upgrades, and it rarely tampers with the mechanical bits. So is the case with the recently-announced 2015 Land Rover Defender 110 we have here.
Titled by the shop "End Edition," the right-hand-drive version of Land Rover’s truck went all black for the purposes of this customization process and was gifted with enough exterior enhancements to make it a rugged-looking monster.
The 110 was treated at the front with new wings (there's a new pair at the rear as well), a new front grille with headlight surrounds, and a new bumper with integrated lighting. The body was then sculpted with the addition of side and hood vents, and it rides just a bit prouder than usual thanks to the fitting up-rated gas shocks.
Propped on all-black 20-inch wheels, the truck offsets the exterior's darkness with a very bright, orange interior. The color was used on the seats (no longer the original ones, but custom pieces), as well as on portions of the dashboard – as a matter of fact, the entire interior was reupholstered in these two colors, orange and black.
The engine remains the 2.2-liter turbo diesel good for 124 hp, which to be honest seems kind of underrated compared to how the thing looks. But at least it has gained a new twin exhaust system.
The Land Rover Defender 110 End Edition is for sale as-is on Kahn Automobiles, and it is going for £64,999 (about $91,500 at today’s rates).
