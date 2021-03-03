4 Suzuki Hayabusa The Third Is a New Breed of Hypersport, Still Holding Back

The bespoke piece of two-wheeled artwork you’re seeing here hails from a lesser-known enterprise located in northern France, namely LYS Motorcycles.

This Bespoke Buell 1125R Wears A Classic Gixxer’s Unmistakable Front Fairing





At its core, this mechanical warrior is a beefy 1125R from



Within its aluminum skeleton, this nasty animal houses a Helicon 72° V-Twin powerplant that boasts four valves per cylinder head and an astronomical displacement of no less than 1,125cc. Additionally, the liquid-cooled colossus prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of 12.3:1.



DOHC mill is perfectly capable of summoning up to 146 feral horses. On the other hand, the engine will be more than happy to produce as much as 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at 8,000 revs. A six-speed transmission feeds this monstrous oomph to the rear six-spoke cast alloy wheel by means of a belt final drive.



Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the



The crew kicked things off in the bodywork department, where they proceeded to install an assortment of fresh items that’ll give this creature a personality of its own. Up front, you will find a 1987







Thanks to the manufacturer’s fuel-in-frame design, LYS was able to fabricate a custom box that wears a K&N air filter where you’d normally find a motorcycle’s filler cap. The cockpit is adorned with a billet aluminum top clamp developed by USVracing, as well as a tasty set of clip-on handlebars.



Next, the bodywork was blessed with a matte grey finish from Mercedes- AMG 's color palette, while the frame received a stealthy coat of satin black for contrast. To round out the visual pizzazz, the French moto masters tasked AdC Sellerie with upholstering a single-seater saddle that manages to look the business. Last but not least, the finishing touch comes in the form of a unique exhaust system produced by the experts over at IRNOX Motors.



