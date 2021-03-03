Mansory’s Second Ford GT Conversion Is Heart Attack Material for Purists

For many petrolheads out there, hearing the name Mansory will be enough to send shivers down their spines, and we can’t blame them. At the end of the day, Germany’s controversial tuner does have a habit of taking things to the extreme, so polarizing opinions from the public are a must. More often than not, the company’s four-wheeled creatures end up being outlandish, invasively colorful, and even downright shocking in terms of aesthetics.
If you ask me, these folks appear to be completely oblivious to the idea of discrete customization, but I’ll have to admit that I’m actually quite fond of Mansory’s work on some undertakings, such as their Lamborghini Aventador SVJ-based fiend dubbed “Cabrera,” or a Bentley Continental GT Convertible that looks fit for Neo, to name but a couple.
Now, some of you may remember a project called “Le Mansory,” a reworked Ford GT with carbon fiber garments and a serious dose of brutal oomph on tap. We can probably all agree that calling this thing otherworldly would be an understatement, as it demonstrates just how far the firm’s unholy wizardry can possibly go. Now, you may or may not be pleased to learn that Brand’s aftermarket artists blessed (or cursed) yet another one of Blue Oval’s super-coupes with that unusual moniker.
At around 6,250 revs, the EcoBoost powerplant delivers as much as 647 hp, along with up to 550 pound-feet (745 Nm) of crushing twist at 5,900 rpm. This whole shebang enables Ford’s supercar to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just three seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at a staggering 10.8 seconds.
As opposed to the blue-infused color scheme we’ve seen on the first Le Mansory, this bad boy right here is adorned with a black base and naked carbon fiber, as well as an assortment of red pinstripes from head to toe. Basically, the second example looks like its predecessor’s evil brother, if you like.
The German auto surgeons went about installing a set of enlarged fender flares on the flanks, joined by bulky side skirts in between. At the rear, you will spot a monstrous diffuser, triple exhaust tips, and a humungous spoiler that’ll supply some additional downforce. For improved aerodynamics, twin air scoops have been sculpted into the GT’s reworked roof.
Oh, and don’t you even get me started on those 21-inch Y-spoked rims, okay? The new shoes might just be my favorite cosmetic feature on this thing, but the tuner’s powertrain upgrades are the name of the game here. Mansory's doctors massaged the car’s twin-turbo V6 leviathan to unleash 700 untamed ponies and 620 pound-feet (840 Nm) of unforgiving torque at optimal rpm. Ultimately, this state of affairs allows the coupe to reach an astronomical top speed of 220 mph (354 kph).
Information on pricing and availability remains a mystery, but we’ll remind you the previous Le Mansory iteration can be yours for a hefty €1.8 million ($2.17 million as per current exchange rates).
