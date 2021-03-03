This Candy Apple Red Ford Mustang Boss 429 Is the Embodiment of All Things Cool

In about two weeks' time, one very lucky individual will end up with the winning bid on this splendid 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, a car that underwent a multi-year refurbishment and seems to be in tip-top shape, at least visually.
The story behind the Boss 429 is a very interesting one. It was built as a limited-edition Mustang Fastback for only one model year because Ford wanted to homologate its 7.0-liter V8 engine for NASCAR use. The Blue Oval allegedly sold just 859 Boss 429s through 1969, making this a very rare car.
Built on May 13, 1969, it features a Candy Apple Red exterior, which makes it quite rare. According to its Bring a Trailer ad, only 238 examples were ever offered in this color. Other exterior features include the chrome bumpers, C-pillar trim, pop-out quarter windows, color-keyed racing mirrors, front spoiler, hood scoop, fender decals, and a set of 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels with Goodyear Polyglas GT F60-15 tires.
It’s worth noting that the Boss 429 was fitted with unique suspension components such as revised control arms, a different front anti-roll bar, plus staggered rear shock absorbers. Meanwhile, the power-assisted brakes (discs at the front, drums out back) and power-assisted steering were both factory standard.
Inside, it’s got the Rim-Blow steering wheel and black Clarion Knit vinyl upholstery. The gauges show just under 46,000 miles (74,000 km) on the odometer, while the battery is fitted inside the trunk—another typical Boss 429 feature.
As for the engine, it’s a 429ci (7.0L) V8 with aluminum dry-deck cylinder heads, forged aluminum pistons, and a forged steel cross-drilled crankshaft. This engine was supposedly installed under warranty in 1970 when it produced 375 horsepower (380 PS) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox.
Now, there are those who will say that the Boss 429 didn’t have the most “usable performance” compared to other Mustangs of that era, but that doesn’t mean it was any less of a beast and an icon rolled into one. This one’s going to cost an arm and a leg, though. Hopefully, it gets to find a permanent home, seeing as how it's already been on the selling block (back in January), with an asking price of $286,000.
Built on May 13, 1969, it features a Candy Apple Red exterior, which makes it quite rare. According to its Bring a Trailer ad, only 238 examples were ever offered in this color. Other exterior features include the chrome bumpers, C-pillar trim, pop-out quarter windows, color-keyed racing mirrors, front spoiler, hood scoop, fender decals, and a set of 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels with Goodyear Polyglas GT F60-15 tires.
It’s worth noting that the Boss 429 was fitted with unique suspension components such as revised control arms, a different front anti-roll bar, plus staggered rear shock absorbers. Meanwhile, the power-assisted brakes (discs at the front, drums out back) and power-assisted steering were both factory standard.
Inside, it’s got the Rim-Blow steering wheel and black Clarion Knit vinyl upholstery. The gauges show just under 46,000 miles (74,000 km) on the odometer, while the battery is fitted inside the trunk—another typical Boss 429 feature.
As for the engine, it’s a 429ci (7.0L) V8 with aluminum dry-deck cylinder heads, forged aluminum pistons, and a forged steel cross-drilled crankshaft. This engine was supposedly installed under warranty in 1970 when it produced 375 horsepower (380 PS) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox.
Now, there are those who will say that the Boss 429 didn’t have the most “usable performance” compared to other Mustangs of that era, but that doesn’t mean it was any less of a beast and an icon rolled into one. This one’s going to cost an arm and a leg, though. Hopefully, it gets to find a permanent home, seeing as how it's already been on the selling block (back in January), with an asking price of $286,000.