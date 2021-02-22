Ford Recalls New F-Series Trucks Over Windshield Bonding Issue, Payload Labels

SOHC

The first recall concerns 79,017 vehicles sold in the United States and federalized territories, plus 6,986 vehicles in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico. These pickups don’t comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) because “the front windshields are inadequately bonded to the body structure.” Happily, however, no accidents or injuries have been related to this condition according to the Dearborn-based automaker.As far as the fix is concerned, authorized dealerships have been instructed to remove and reinstall the windshield using standard service procedures. The pickups included in this recall were built in Dearborn from October 27th to February 3rd for the 2021 model year F-150 and at the Kentucky Truck Plant from October 13th to January 23th for 2020 and 2021 Super Duty.The second campaign concerns the Super Duty with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel for the 2020 model year, which may feature incorrect payload information on the tire and loading information label. What kind of incorrect, you may be wondering? As it happens, the Ford Motor Company has overstated the payload, accessory reserve capacity on the safety certification label, and weight on the truck camper loading documentation.Exceeding the gross vehicle weight rating or axle weight rating may result in suspension overload and increased stopping distance, which are recipes for disaster. The Blue Oval will inform owners on the week of March 22nd of this issue, and if needed, dealers will replace the labels and documents.The heavy-duty haulers were manufactured between May 13th and September 19th at the Kentucky complex in Louisville. The Ford Motor Company’s numbers for these campaigns are 21C06 and 21S06.To whom it may concern, the redesigned half-ton workhorse is available to order from $28,940, excluding destination charge for the XL with the Regular Cab and base V6 engine. The Super Duty, on the other hand, is $34,230 for the single-cabbed XL with the 6.2-literflex-fuel V8.