NA Dodge Charger With Straight Pipes Will Make You Forget About the Hellcat

At 797 horsepower, the SRT Hellcat Redeye is the most extreme Dodge Charger ever built. And the regular Hellcat comes in a close second with 707 horses on tap. Yeah, supercharged V8 are cool, but a naturally aspirated mill sounds just right with the proper upgrades. More so if we're talking about an all-motor V8 with straight pipes.
The Charger Scat Pack might not be as powerful and fast as the Hellcat, but that naturally aspirated, 6.4-liter V8 engine sure sounds exciting when you step off the gas. And while the stock Scat Pack is nothing to sneeze at, some owners opt to delete the muffler and the resonator for a more aggressive exhaust note.
This mod results in what most gearheads call a straight pipe. Unlike a standard exhaust, which is designed to muffle the sound of the engine, a straight pipe system allows the mill to flex its muscles freely. The muffler, for instance, muffles noise across all rpm. The resonator, on the other hand, cuts only unwanted noises at certain rpm, such as drone and hum at low speeds. Remove them both, and your vehicle will sound like a race car.
Of course, this mod is best operated when you're working with a burbling V8, like the 6.4-liter in the Dodge Charger Scat Pack. When fitted with a straight pipe system, the Scat Pack will shake, rattle and roll louder than the iconic rock'n roll classic. This short video from Exhaust Addicts proves that you can achieve a lot with small modifications.
Sure, your neighbors won't be happy about it, but your Charger will be louder than the average muscle car. And I'm pretty sure it's louder than the supercharged Hellcat too.
As a brief reminder, the Charger Scat Pack comes with the SRT 392 engine under the hood. That's a 6.4-liter V8 good for 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (643 Nm) of torque. The sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) takes only 4.3 seconds, while the quarter-mile comes in 12.4 clicks at 115 mph (185 kph). The top speed is rated at 175 mph (281 kph), one of the highest out there for a production sedan.
A Charger Scat Back will set you back $41,095 before options for the 2021 model year. That's about $28,900 cheaper than a Hellcat model. Opt for the Widebody version, and pricing jumps to $46,595.
Now hit the video below to find out what a muffler and resonator delete can do for you.
