Ford Installed Faulty Takata Parts During Collision Repairs, 150K Cars Recalled

We nearly made it for full two months this year without Ford issuing a recall. We’re not sure if that would have been a record, but any chance at setting one was shattered this week after the Blue Oval announced not one, but two such actions.
The first, one we already told you about, involves brand new Broncos that may have been made with loose or missing bolts to attach the rear suspension modules to the subframe. The second, the one we’re here to talk about now, is potentially more worrisome.
Probably all of you reading this now remember Takata. The Japanese company is responsible for what now is known as the largest auto recall in history, with tens of millions of cars across multiple brands called in for replacing airbag modules that instead of saving drivers, they could have killed them – and in some cases did.
Ford was one of the companies affected by the still ongoing Takata recall. Like all the others, it had people come in, and replaced the airbag modules in their cars to eliminate the danger. At the same time, the carmaker was supposed to purge faulty Takata service parts from stock. Not only that in some cases it didn't, but it appears it continued to use them during collision and theft repairs.
There are about 150,000 vehicles possibly affected by this negligence from across the Ford, Mercury, and Lincoln ranges (full list in the press release section below). According to the carmaker, it already identified “1,117 vehicles with collision repairs that may have been done with an obsolete service part after the Takata recall was completed,” but also lost track of at least 45 single-stage inflators for Ford Rangers.
“It is possible that these obsolete Takata service parts were installed for repairs after collision damage or theft,” Ford said in a statement, adding that customer notifications will begin the week of March 8, with the recall reference number being 21S05.
