2021 Ford Bronco Sport Recall Alert: Rear Suspension Bolts May Be Loose, Missing

Available from $26,820 excluding destination charge, the Bronco Sport will be joined by a unibody pickup truck for the 2022 model year. Maverick is how Ford calls the newcomer, and it’ll be manufactured on the same platform as the Bronco Sport at the same production plant in Mexico. There are, however, a few problems with the unibody sport utility vehicle. First of all, customers are offered a three-cylinder turbo on all trim levels except for the most expensive of the lot, which packs a 2.0-liter punch. Secondly, the Bronco Sport Badlands can barely hold a candle to the Jeep Compass Trailhawk because it doesn’t have a two-speed transfer case.Last but certainly not least, Ford builds the more expensive sibling of the Escape in Mexico, whereas the Escape is made with pride in the United States. These issues all boil down to aggressive cost-cutting, which is probably why the Bronco Sport is under recall over a production problem.More specifically, 1,640 examples in the U.S. and federal territories plus 24 in Canada and two in Mexico are called back over “rear suspension modules that may not be fully secured to the subframe.” According to the Ford Motor Company, “rear suspension modules with loose or missing bolts may affect the vehicle’s stability, increasing risk of an accident, and may result in reduced rear impact crash performance, increasing the risk of injury.”The Bronco Sport models in question were produced at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly from July 22nd to November 24th. Thus far, the Dearborn-based automaker isn’t aware of accidents or injures related to the condition. Meanwhile, authorized dealerships have been instructed to confirm that every bolt is properly secured or to replace them if necessary.Available from $26,820 excluding destination charge, the Bronco Sport will be joined by a unibody pickup truck for the 2022 model year. Maverick is how Ford calls the newcomer, and it’ll be manufactured on the same platform as the Bronco Sport at the same production plant in Mexico.

