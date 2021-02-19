2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Is a Life Saver in Texas Freeze, Powers Up Appliances

When Ford introduced the 2021 Ford F-150 with the hybrid V6 engine option called PowerBoost, actor Dennis Leary, who hosted the official presentation, described it in typical fashion as “kicks a*s.” The hybrid truck was deemed more economical and practical than any other truck on the market, among other things.
Right now, as millions of Americans are going without power and / or running water in what has been dubbed “the Texas freeze,” the Ford F-150 is also proving a real life saver. In the most literal sense.
The f150gen14.com forum has been flooded with posts from owners of the hybrid model of the pickup truck, in which they show the uses the Pro Power Onboard system can be put to in the current context. Sure, the onboard generator is perfect – and was likely designed for – camping or powering up tools, but it’s just as good for powering up home appliances.
Randy Jones, who goes by JustMe on the forum, reveals he used the onboard generator to power up appliances throughout his home, including “some lights, coffee pot, 75” Tv, toaster oven, space heater and refrigerator.” He used extension cords and reports that he was able to power all this for 10-12 hours a day with surprisingly low fuel consumption.
Other owners share similar stories of using the Ford onboard generator to power up heating appliances and lights, coffee pots or cookers, but it’s Jones’ account that’s gone viral. Once the media picked up on it, it even caught the eye of Ford CEO Jim Farley, who tweeted about how more of these trucks would come in handy to stranded Texans.
According to journalist Michael Martinez, Farley did a bit more than just re-tweet the story and boast about how awesome Ford’s hybrid truck is. The carmaker sent out letters to Texas dealers, asking them to loan out 2021 F-150s with onboard generators. Figures show they have 415 such trucks available in the state and loan conditions are being modified as we speak to make them immediately available.
The situation in the SW US is so difficult. Wish everyone in Texas had a new F150 with PowerBoost onboard generator.... https://t.co/KTgJpqjvPH— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 18, 2021
Scoop: @Ford sent a letter to Texas dealers this afternoon asking them to loan out 2021 F-150s with on-board generators to help power homes & businesses.— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) February 18, 2021
Ford says it has 415 trucks available to help & is altering its loaner program to make it happen https://t.co/c0r9lkhEeD