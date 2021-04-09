Big Tire Dodge Dart Looks and Sounds Scary, Runs 5s

Power and torque aside, one of the reasons I dig dragsters so much is because I love the way a car looks with skinny front wheels and meaty rear tires. If you're into that too, the big tire class is where you'll find the meatiest rubber attached to the meanest machines. Like this beefed-up Dodge Dart called the Dominator.
It might no longer look like one, but this is a fourth-generation Dodge Dart. It was built from 1966 to 1976, and it was also called the Demon. Based on the front end, the Dominator is likely based on a 1968 or 1969 Dart. But it doesn't really matter because it's a massive departure from the late 1960s Mopar pony.
Whatever engine was originally under the hood (anything from a 2.8-liter slant-six to a 7.2-liter V8), it was removed to make room for a big-block and a pair of massive turbochargers. Not a lot of info on what goes around under the hood, but it seems to include loads of Plazmaman components. Plazmaman is an Australia-based company that supplies high-end cooling and performance parts if you haven't heard about it.
Engine aside, the Dominator looks as mean as they get. Whether it's the massive bulge on the hood, the forward slanted stance, the massive rear spoiler, or the side-exiting exhaust pipes, this thing puts any Pro Mod dragster out there to shame. And it's not just about the looks. This thing sounds just as mean, and it needs less than 6 seconds to run the 1/8-mile.
The footage below shows the Dominator smoking a pair of equally impressive big tire competitors. It outruns a Camaro SS by a big gap, but it also wins against a much sleeker and possibly even more powerful Corvette.
The racing begins at the six-minute mark, but make sure you watch a couple of minutes before that—just to see how every body panel on that Dart shakes during the burnout or even while idling. It's the best drag racing video you'll see today.
