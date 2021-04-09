Buying a Used Pontiac G8 GXP: These Are the Common Issues You Should Consider

The G8 was among the last vehicles marketed by Pontiac before the brand’s unfortunate demise, and its V8-powered GXP was a crazy RWD sedan that was hard not to appreciate. If you’re thinking of buying a used one, you should know it doesn’t have a reputation for reliability, so let’s take a look at the most common issues you can encounter.
Built in Australia, the G8 started life as a fourth-generation Holden Commodore in 2006, and two years later, it landed on U.S. soil with minor design changes and Pontiac badges.
Only built from 2008 to 2009, the rear-wheel-drive Bonneville sedan's successor was available in base, GT, or GXP trims. The latter was equipped with a 402-hp (300-kW) LS3 V8 borrowed from the C6 Corvette, making it a very cool, tire-shredding sedan.
project car, now is the time to buy a used G8 GXP.
However, considering it's an older model, not the most reliable out there, and certainly not cheap. That means you should pay close attention to its most common issues. Let’s explore them and make sure you spend your money wisely. Engine and Transmission Issues
Corvette, many owners have reported that the crankshaft pulley tends to wabble on this engine. Check this issue with the engine running, and on high mileage models, it should have been replaced by now, so take a good look at the service history.
Although not a problem with the motor itself, but rather with its auxiliaries, the HVAC belt pulleys are prone to fail, so check that they don’t wobble and pay attention to any screeching noises while the engine is running.
I won’t delve deeper into the common issues of the LS3 because there are a lot of articles on this subject, and there’s a lot more to talk about GXP-related problems.
Moving on to the transmission, on models fitted with the six-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual, the slave cylinder is famously unreliable. Take the car for a thorough test drive and make sure it shifts properly at both low and higher rpms.
The automatic is fairly reliable, and if the previous owner has replaced its oil at manufacturer-specified intervals, it should work fine. That said, test it properly before you seal the deal. Other Mechanical Issues
You’ll need to have it up on a lift and check the control arms, upper and lower ball joints, tie rods, and look for any leaks on the steering rack. Also, examine the driveshaft carrier bearing as this is another component that fails because of the car’s weight.
Keep in mind that even if all these parts are in excellent shape, if you plan to drive it regularly, they’re going to fail, and one thing you can do is get sturdier aftermarket front suspension kit.
Another annoying problem that has plagued many G8 owners is the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Many have reported this issue, which in some cases was solved by replacing the batteries in the sensors, while others weren’t so lucky and had to replace the whole TPMS receiver. Check for errors related to this system and keep in mind it’s a very common issue. Bodywork Issues
rust, so take your time and analyze everything thoroughly.
A very common problem with this model is encountered at high speeds when some of the exterior trims such as the hood scoops, front grilles, or rear spoiler tend to fly off the car. Make sure that everything is in place and the aforementioned parts haven’t been replaced with cheap aftermarket alternatives.
You should also check the gap between the hood and the front bumper because the latter tends to sag on these models.
If the car you’re looking at has been thoroughly driven and doesn’t have this issue, it most likely has a cut-up pool noodle behind the bumper to keep it in place (a common fix) or had its impact bar replaced with an aftermarket version. Interior Issues
interior is a sagging headliner. That occurs because of the poor-quality foam underneath it that tends to crumble.
Another issue is related to the hazard lights button, which has a tendency to get stuck. When you’re inside the car, press it several times and make sure it works properly.
So, there you have it. These are the most common issues with the Pontiac G8 GXP, which, as you can see, are not few and far between.
Since this is a pretty rare car and a piece of Pontiac history, its prices have been going up in recent years, so you’re going to have a hard time finding one in great condition under $30,000.
That’s a lot of money for a 2008-2009 sedan, but if you really like this model and you find a well-maintained one, it’s well worth the trouble. It could become an investment if the model's resale value continues to rise.
