Gold 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SX Is One Expensive Chunk of Custom Metal

Going for a custom car is risky business, whether that means building or simply buying one. When in the market for a custom ride, there are so many factors to take into account that at times it is the most unexpected one that makes all the difference. 19 photos



What you see in the gallery above once was a stock 1971



Now it’s no longer that, but a souped up variant meant to be reminiscent of the Cutlass Supreme SX, the high-performance versions made available in the early 1970s by Oldsmobile. The build is the work of Schwartz Performance from Illinois, and it is quite far from its former and original self.



Sporting all the required body modifications to be worthy of the custom name - functioning hood scoops, rocker trim, chrome bumpers, among others – the car wraps them all in a color called Barrio Gold that was a risky proposition. Yet somehow, blended here and there with black accents and chrome pieces, it manages not to look too tacky.



Under the power bulges in the hood sits a fuel-injected LS7 engine pampered with a stroker kit to reach 455ci in size (7.4-liters). The engine is capable of developing 600 horsepower when linked to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission for ultimate kicks.



